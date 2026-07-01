عقد المجلس الأعلى للقضاء اجتماعًا في مقر المجلس، برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأعلى للقضاء المكلف الشيخ الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، وبحضورأعضاء المجلس.

وفي مستهل الاجتماع، رفع رئيس المجلس الشكر والتقدير لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة صدور الأوامر الملكية الكريمة بترقية وتعيين عدد من القضاة، وتسمية أعضاء في المحكمة العليا، مؤكدًا أن ما يحظى به المرفق العدلي من دعم واهتمام من القيادة يسهم في تعزيز أعمال المجلس، ورفع كفاءة العمل القضائي، وترسيخ جودة المنظومة القضائية.

واستعرض المجلس عددًا من الموضوعات المرتبطة بتطوير العمل القضائي، شملت حوكمة اختيار القيادات القضائية، وتعزيز التدريب والتأهيل، وتطوير التنظيمات الإدارية وأعمال المجلس، بما يدعم النضج المؤسسي، ويرفع كفاءة الأداء، ويعزز جودة الخدمات القضائية المقدمة للمستفيدين.

كما ناقش المجلس عددًا من الموضوعات المتعلقة بالعمل القضائي، واتخذ بشأنها القرارات اللازمة، شملت تشكيل دوائر المحكمة العليا، والنظر في عدد من الموضوعات المرتبطة بالشؤون الوظيفية للقضاة، بما يعزز كفاءة المنظومة القضائية، ويدعم جودة الأحكام، ويرفع مستوى الخدمة المقدمة للمستفيدين.