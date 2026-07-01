The Supreme Judicial Council held a meeting at the council's headquarters, chaired by the Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, with the attendance of the council members.

At the beginning of the meeting, the council president expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the issuance of the royal decrees promoting and appointing a number of judges and naming members of the Supreme Court. He emphasized that the support and attention the judicial facility receives from the leadership contributes to enhancing the council's work, improving the efficiency of judicial work, and solidifying the quality of the judicial system.

The council reviewed a number of topics related to the development of judicial work, including the governance of selecting judicial leaders, enhancing training and qualification, and developing administrative regulations and the council's work, which supports institutional maturity, increases performance efficiency, and enhances the quality of judicial services provided to beneficiaries.

The council also discussed several topics related to judicial work and made the necessary decisions regarding them, which included forming chambers of the Supreme Court and addressing several issues related to the employment affairs of judges, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system, supporting the quality of rulings, and raising the level of service provided to beneficiaries.