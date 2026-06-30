The Shura Council urged the Insurance Authority to enhance the mandatory insurance system and expand its application in high-risk activities and sectors; in order to improve risk management efficiency and mitigate the financial and economic impacts associated with it.



The Council, during its fortieth regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Deputy Chairman Dr. Mishal bin Fahm Al-Sulami, called on the authority to study the development of a regulatory framework for pricing health insurance and vehicle insurance, linking it to claims data, risks, and usage behavior; to enhance price fairness and sustainability of the sector, and to expedite the establishment of a mechanism for the gradual transition from cash compensation in vehicle claims to quality-related repairs; to reduce claims inflation and improve market efficiency.



The Council also called on the Public Transport Authority to develop a comprehensive operational model for multimodal transport; to enhance digital and operational integration between buses, the metro, trains, and ride-sharing, and to maximize the use of big data and artificial intelligence technologies; to predict congestion and movement in major cities.



The Council urged the Broadcasting and Television Authority to convert the approved documents from the visual archive of Saudi history into documentaries according to international specifications, and called on the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation to develop an integrated work model that ensures no overlap of specializations and enhances the alignment of outputs with labor market needs.



The Council requested the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture to measure the impact of its agricultural policies and programs on the living standards and welfare of farmers, and to localize the production of domestic seeds for strategic crops. The Council also urged the ministry, through the National Water Company, to increase the coverage rates of sewage services in coastal cities located in the western region of the Kingdom; to mitigate negative impacts on infrastructure and to enhance the customer satisfaction index for the National Water Company regarding the services provided to them.



The Council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Education, the annual report of the Food and Drug Authority, the annual report of the National Health Research Institute, the annual report of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Sports Academy, the annual report of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Park Foundation, the annual report of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, and the annual report of the Ministry of Economy and Planning.



Work Environment.. Opens Debate with (Education)



Several members of the Shura Council opened a debate with the Ministry of Education regarding several observations drawn from the ministry's report from the past year, including the work environment, classrooms, attendance system, and early retirement. Council member Dr. Amal Al-Hazani, in her intervention, called for allowing mothers to access the (Noor) platform just like fathers; and not limiting empowerment to the father, as it clearly contradicts the legislation established by the state to empower women to care for their families equally with fathers. She noted the irony that a divorced mother who is a custodian is allowed to access the platform, affirming her primary role in monitoring and supervising her children's educational situations, and pointed out that the (Noor) system frequently experiences technical malfunctions during the announcement of exam results, which confuses families and puts them in a state of anticipation, as happened a few days ago, necessitating an improvement in the platform's performance.



Al-Hazani viewed the merging of classrooms as overcrowding a large number of students in some schools in classrooms that cannot accommodate the added number, limiting the capacity to 45 students in a classroom designed for 30 students. A student cannot see what is written on the board, and the situation does not provide an environment conducive to understanding the teacher's explanation nor is it healthy.



She argued that the Ministry of Education's decision to integrate students with disabilities into regular classrooms requires more monitoring, supervision, and scrutiny. Some cases of integration involve students with intellectual disabilities, meaning that it is a formal integration that does not serve the interest of the student or their classmates in the same classroom, as the student cannot comprehend the lesson explanations nor can they communicate, but rather needs special education to benefit from learning and communication. She called for reviewing this issue with the ministry.



She described the shift system, which has been in place for decades in girls' schools, as lacking legal support. She added that during the return time of female teachers, they are forced to rely on household workers to clean their offices and break rooms, and to maintain or purchase air conditioning units if they break at the teacher's expense.



She emphasized that the school, with all its classrooms and facilities, whether the laboratory or library, is not prepared for use unless an outside worker is hired, and called for the ministry to review the contracts of each educational administration in the region with a maintenance and cleaning company to monitor the schools in the area.



Meanwhile, Council member Dr. Aisha Arishi called on the Ministry of Education to study the reasons for early retirement among teachers and work on addressing them, examining the causes starting from the work environment or the rapid changes in educational strategies, or the inability to adapt to the shift from traditional familiar methods to modern strategies that require physical and mental effort in precise planning, which increases levels of job burnout and work pressure, and to consider the attendance system that requires teachers to remain in the school environment for no less than 7 hours regardless of the school schedule, creating a gap between the departure of students and teachers, especially in the lower grades, which necessitates flexibility in applying the system. She called for improving the work environment for teachers, as it represents a direct investment in enhancing the efficiency and quality of educational outputs, and ensuring a reduction in the rates of early retirement requests.