The Assistant Military Commander of the Islamic Coalition and representatives of the member states, Major General Pilot Abdullah bin Hamid Al-Qurashi, today received the Minister of Defense and National Service of the Republic of Maldives, Hassan Rashid, and his accompanying delegation at the coalition's headquarters.

He was briefed on the coalition's key programs and initiatives in its four areas: intellectual, media, military, and combating the financing of terrorism, as well as the qualitative programs aimed at building capacities and enhancing coordination and integration among member states, which contribute to increasing their readiness to confront terrorism and extremism according to the best international practices.

The coalition also reviewed the initiatives it has implemented in the Republic of Maldives, which included the "Peace Journalists" initiative in the media field, the "Prevention and Capacity Building for Imams and Preachers" initiative in the intellectual field, in addition to the "Efficiency and Cyber" initiative in the military field, and the tangible impact these initiatives have had on developing national capacities and enhancing specialized competencies, reflecting the strength of the partnership and cooperation between the two sides, and affirming the coalition's commitment to supporting member states through qualitative programs that contribute to building capacities and enhancing readiness.

For his part, the Minister of Defense and National Service of the Republic of Maldives, Hassan Rashid, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception, praising the qualitative programs and initiatives implemented by the coalition, and what they represent as an active contribution to building capacities and enhancing international cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism.

In turn, Major General Pilot Abdullah bin Hamid Al-Qurashi confirmed that the coalition continues to implement its strategic vision aimed at unifying efforts and enhancing integration among member states, through specialized initiatives in its four areas, which contribute to raising the efficiency of national capacities and supporting security and stability at both regional and international levels.

This visit comes as part of the Islamic Military Coalition's commitment to combating terrorism, aiming to strengthen its partnerships with member states and expand areas of cooperation in capacity-building programs, thereby enhancing the integration of joint efforts to confront security and terrorist challenges, and serving the goals of international peace and security.