استقبل مساعد القائد العسكري للتحالف الإسلامي وممثلي الدول الأعضاء اللواء الطيار الركن عبدالله بن حامد القرشي، اليوم، في مقر التحالف، وزير الدفاع والخدمة الوطنية في جمهورية المالديف حسن رشيد، والوفد المرافق له.
واطّلع على أبرز برامج ومبادرات التحالف في مجالاته الأربعة: الفكري، والإعلامي، والعسكري، ومحاربة تمويل الإرهاب، وما يقدمه من برامج نوعية تستهدف بناء القدرات وتعزيز التنسيق والتكامل بين الدول الأعضاء، بما يسهم في رفع جاهزيتها لمواجهة الإرهاب والتطرف وفق أفضل الممارسات الدولية.
كما استعرض التحالف المبادرات التي نفذها في جمهورية المالديف، والتي شملت مبادرة «إعلاميو السلام» في المجال الإعلامي، ومبادرة «وقاية وبناء قدرات الأئمة والدعاة» في المجال الفكري، إلى جانب مبادرة «كفاءة وسيبراني» في المجال العسكري، وما حققته هذه المبادرات من أثر ملموس في تطوير القدرات الوطنية وتعزيز الكفاءات المتخصصة، بما يعكس متانة الشراكة والتعاون القائم بين الجانبين، ويؤكد التزام التحالف بدعم الدول الأعضاء من خلال برامج نوعية تسهم في بناء القدرات وتعزيز الجاهزية.
من جانبه، أعرب وزير الدفاع والخدمة الوطنية في جمهورية المالديف حسن رشيد عن بالغ شكره وتقديره لحفاوة الاستقبال، مشيداً بما اطلع عليه من برامج ومبادرات نوعية ينفذها التحالف، وما تمثله من إسهام فاعل في بناء القدرات وتعزيز التعاون الدولي في مواجهة الإرهاب والتطرف.
من جهته، أكد اللواء الطيار الركن عبدالله بن حامد القرشي أن التحالف يواصل تنفيذ رؤيته الإستراتيجية الهادفة إلى توحيد الجهود وتعزيز التكامل بين الدول الأعضاء، من خلال مبادرات متخصصة في مجالاته الأربعة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة القدرات الوطنية، ودعم الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
وتأتي هذه الزيارة في إطار حرص التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب على تعزيز شراكاته مع الدول الأعضاء، وتوسيع مجالات التعاون في برامج بناء القدرات، بما يعزز من تكامل الجهود المشتركة لمواجهة التحديات الأمنية والإرهابية، ويخدم أهداف الأمن والسلم الدوليين.
The Assistant Military Commander of the Islamic Coalition and representatives of the member states, Major General Pilot Abdullah bin Hamid Al-Qurashi, today received the Minister of Defense and National Service of the Republic of Maldives, Hassan Rashid, and his accompanying delegation at the coalition's headquarters.
He was briefed on the coalition's key programs and initiatives in its four areas: intellectual, media, military, and combating the financing of terrorism, as well as the qualitative programs aimed at building capacities and enhancing coordination and integration among member states, which contribute to increasing their readiness to confront terrorism and extremism according to the best international practices.
The coalition also reviewed the initiatives it has implemented in the Republic of Maldives, which included the "Peace Journalists" initiative in the media field, the "Prevention and Capacity Building for Imams and Preachers" initiative in the intellectual field, in addition to the "Efficiency and Cyber" initiative in the military field, and the tangible impact these initiatives have had on developing national capacities and enhancing specialized competencies, reflecting the strength of the partnership and cooperation between the two sides, and affirming the coalition's commitment to supporting member states through qualitative programs that contribute to building capacities and enhancing readiness.
For his part, the Minister of Defense and National Service of the Republic of Maldives, Hassan Rashid, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception, praising the qualitative programs and initiatives implemented by the coalition, and what they represent as an active contribution to building capacities and enhancing international cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism.
In turn, Major General Pilot Abdullah bin Hamid Al-Qurashi confirmed that the coalition continues to implement its strategic vision aimed at unifying efforts and enhancing integration among member states, through specialized initiatives in its four areas, which contribute to raising the efficiency of national capacities and supporting security and stability at both regional and international levels.
This visit comes as part of the Islamic Military Coalition's commitment to combating terrorism, aiming to strengthen its partnerships with member states and expand areas of cooperation in capacity-building programs, thereby enhancing the integration of joint efforts to confront security and terrorist challenges, and serving the goals of international peace and security.