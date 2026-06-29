استقبل مساعد القائد العسكري للتحالف الإسلامي وممثلي الدول الأعضاء اللواء الطيار الركن عبدالله بن حامد القرشي، اليوم، في مقر التحالف، وزير الدفاع والخدمة الوطنية في جمهورية المالديف حسن رشيد، والوفد المرافق له.

واطّلع على أبرز برامج ومبادرات التحالف في مجالاته الأربعة: الفكري، والإعلامي، والعسكري، ومحاربة تمويل الإرهاب، وما يقدمه من برامج نوعية تستهدف بناء القدرات وتعزيز التنسيق والتكامل بين الدول الأعضاء، بما يسهم في رفع جاهزيتها لمواجهة الإرهاب والتطرف وفق أفضل الممارسات الدولية.

كما استعرض التحالف المبادرات التي نفذها في جمهورية المالديف، والتي شملت مبادرة «إعلاميو السلام» في المجال الإعلامي، ومبادرة «وقاية وبناء قدرات الأئمة والدعاة» في المجال الفكري، إلى جانب مبادرة «كفاءة وسيبراني» في المجال العسكري، وما حققته هذه المبادرات من أثر ملموس في تطوير القدرات الوطنية وتعزيز الكفاءات المتخصصة، بما يعكس متانة الشراكة والتعاون القائم بين الجانبين، ويؤكد التزام التحالف بدعم الدول الأعضاء من خلال برامج نوعية تسهم في بناء القدرات وتعزيز الجاهزية.

من جانبه، أعرب وزير الدفاع والخدمة الوطنية في جمهورية المالديف حسن رشيد عن بالغ شكره وتقديره لحفاوة الاستقبال، مشيداً بما اطلع عليه من برامج ومبادرات نوعية ينفذها التحالف، وما تمثله من إسهام فاعل في بناء القدرات وتعزيز التعاون الدولي في مواجهة الإرهاب والتطرف.

من جهته، أكد اللواء الطيار الركن عبدالله بن حامد القرشي أن التحالف يواصل تنفيذ رؤيته الإستراتيجية الهادفة إلى توحيد الجهود وتعزيز التكامل بين الدول الأعضاء، من خلال مبادرات متخصصة في مجالاته الأربعة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة القدرات الوطنية، ودعم الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

وتأتي هذه الزيارة في إطار حرص التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب على تعزيز شراكاته مع الدول الأعضاء، وتوسيع مجالات التعاون في برامج بناء القدرات، بما يعزز من تكامل الجهود المشتركة لمواجهة التحديات الأمنية والإرهابية، ويخدم أهداف الأمن والسلم الدوليين.