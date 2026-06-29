تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، شهد مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، اليوم، حفل تكريم المتقاعدين من منسوبي الأمن العام، وذلك في مقر المديرية بالرياض.
ونقل مدير الأمن العام تحيات وزير الداخلية وتقديره لمنسوبي الأمن العام ممن أُحيلوا إلى التقاعد، تقديراً لما بذلوه من جهود مخلصة في أداء مختلف المهمات والواجبات، وإسهاماتهم في خدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن، وتعزيز أمنه واستقراره.
وأكد أن هذا التكريم يجسّد نهج الوفاء والتقدير لمنسوبي الأمن العام، وعرفاناً بما قدموه من عطاء وتفانٍ وإخلاص طوال مسيرتهم العملية، وإسهاماتهم في ترسيخ الأمن وخدمة الوطن، مشيراً إلى أن ما قدموه سيظل محل اعتزاز وتقدير، وإرثاً مهنياً يقتدي به منسوبو الأمن العام.
من جهة أخرى، شهدت مقار الأمن العام في جميع مناطق المملكة، اليوم، إقامة حفلات تكريم لمنسوبيها ممن أُحيلوا إلى التقاعد، تقديراً لعطائهم ومسيرتهم في خدمة الوطن.
Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, witnessed today a ceremony honoring the retirees from the personnel of Public Security, held at the Directorate's headquarters in Riyadh.
The Director of Public Security conveyed the Minister of Interior's greetings and appreciation to the Public Security personnel who have been retired, in recognition of their sincere efforts in performing various tasks and duties, and their contributions to serving the religion, then the king and the homeland, and enhancing its security and stability.
He affirmed that this honor embodies the approach of loyalty and appreciation for the personnel of Public Security, and gratitude for their contributions, dedication, and sincerity throughout their professional journey, and their efforts in establishing security and serving the nation, pointing out that what they have provided will remain a source of pride and appreciation, and a professional legacy for the personnel of Public Security to follow.
On another note, the Public Security headquarters in all regions of the Kingdom also held ceremonies today to honor its personnel who have been retired, in appreciation of their contributions and their journey in serving the homeland.