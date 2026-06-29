Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, witnessed today a ceremony honoring the retirees from the personnel of Public Security, held at the Directorate's headquarters in Riyadh.

The Director of Public Security conveyed the Minister of Interior's greetings and appreciation to the Public Security personnel who have been retired, in recognition of their sincere efforts in performing various tasks and duties, and their contributions to serving the religion, then the king and the homeland, and enhancing its security and stability.

He affirmed that this honor embodies the approach of loyalty and appreciation for the personnel of Public Security, and gratitude for their contributions, dedication, and sincerity throughout their professional journey, and their efforts in establishing security and serving the nation, pointing out that what they have provided will remain a source of pride and appreciation, and a professional legacy for the personnel of Public Security to follow.

On another note, the Public Security headquarters in all regions of the Kingdom also held ceremonies today to honor its personnel who have been retired, in appreciation of their contributions and their journey in serving the homeland.