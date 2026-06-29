تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، شهد مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، اليوم، حفل تكريم المتقاعدين من منسوبي الأمن العام، وذلك في مقر المديرية بالرياض.

ونقل مدير الأمن العام تحيات وزير الداخلية وتقديره لمنسوبي الأمن العام ممن أُحيلوا إلى التقاعد، تقديراً لما بذلوه من جهود مخلصة في أداء مختلف المهمات والواجبات، وإسهاماتهم في خدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن، وتعزيز أمنه واستقراره.

وأكد أن هذا التكريم يجسّد نهج الوفاء والتقدير لمنسوبي الأمن العام، وعرفاناً بما قدموه من عطاء وتفانٍ وإخلاص طوال مسيرتهم العملية، وإسهاماتهم في ترسيخ الأمن وخدمة الوطن، مشيراً إلى أن ما قدموه سيظل محل اعتزاز وتقدير، وإرثاً مهنياً يقتدي به منسوبو الأمن العام.

من جهة أخرى، شهدت مقار الأمن العام في جميع مناطق المملكة، اليوم، إقامة حفلات تكريم لمنسوبيها ممن أُحيلوا إلى التقاعد، تقديراً لعطائهم ومسيرتهم في خدمة الوطن.