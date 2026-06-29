أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- استمرار الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية في المنطقة، وآخرها التوغّل داخل الأراضي السورية، واستهداف محافظتَي «القنيطرة» و«درعا» بقذائف مدفعية.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة، ندَّد الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى بهذه الاعتداءات السَّافرة، وما نتج عنها من إفزاعِ الآمنين وترهيبِهم، وما يترتّب على ذلك من زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، في سياقٍ مُقلِقٍ لانتهاك القوانين والأعراف الدولية.

وجدّد فضيلته تضامن الرابطة الكامل مع الجمهورية العربية السورية، تجاه كل ما يهدِّد أمنَها وسيادتَها ووحدة أراضيها.