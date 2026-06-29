The Muslim World League condemned -with strong denunciation- the continued Israeli assaults in the region, the latest of which was the incursion into Syrian territory and the targeting of the provinces of "Quneitra" and "Daraa" with artillery shells.

In a statement from the General Secretariat, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced these brazen assaults, the resulting panic and terror inflicted upon the innocent, and the consequent destabilization of security and stability in the region, in a concerning context of violations of international laws and norms.

He reiterated the League's full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic against any threats to its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.