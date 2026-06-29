اعتمدت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء تسجيل مستحضر آيكيرفو «إلافيبرانور» لعلاج البالغين المصابين بالتهاب القنوات الصفراوية الأوّلي، ممن لم يستجيبوا بشكل كافٍ لحمض الأورسوديوكسيكوليك أو غير القادرين على تحمّله.

ويُعدّ هذا المرض من أمراض الكبد المزمنة، إذ يتم فيه تدمير القنوات الصفراوية بشكل تدريجي مما يؤدي إلى إعاقة تدفق الصفراء إلى الجهاز الهضمي، وهو سائل مهم يساعد على هضم الطعام خصوصاً الدهون، مما يؤدي إلى تراكمه في الكبد وحدوث ما يُعرف بالركود الصفراوي، ومن ثمّ تلف أنسجة الكبد وانخفاض وظائفها.

ويحتوي مستحضر آيكيرفو على المادة الفعّالة «إلافيبرانور»، التي تعمل من خلال تنشيط مستقبلات معينة داخل النواة في خلايا الكبد، مما يُسهم في تقليل إنتاج الأحماض الصفراوية وزيادة تصديرها من الكبد، إلى جانب تأثيرات مضادة للالتهاب والتليف الكبدي، مما يؤدي إلى تخفيف الركود الصفراوي وتحسين تدفق الصفراء داخل القنوات الصفراوية.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن الموافقة على المستحضر جاءت بعد تقييم شامل لفعاليته وسلامته وجودته، مشيرةً إلى أن الدراسات السريرية أظهرت أن دواء آيكيرفو حقق تحسناً أكبر في الاستجابة البيوكيميائية وتطبيع مستويات إنزيم الفوسفاتاز القلوي (ALP) عند الأسبوع الثاني والخمسين مقارنةً بالعلاج الوهمي.

وكان التحسن في مستويات الإنزيم هو العامل الرئيسي المُسهم في نتائج معدل الاستجابة البيوكيميائية، إذ كانت غالبية المرضى المشاركين في الدراسة يتمتعون بمستويات بيليروبين كلي طبيعية.

وأشارت إلى أن الأعراض الجانبية الأكثر شيوعاً التي ظهرت في الدراسات السريرية شملت آلاماً في البطن واضطرابات الجهاز الهضمي، وآلام العضلات، والصداع، إضافة إلى بعض التغيرات في نتائج الفحوصات المخبرية.

ويعكس هذا الاعتماد التزام الهيئة بدعم الابتكار في القطاع الصحي، وتوفير خيارات علاجية حديثة للمرضى، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الرعاية الصحية، تماشياً مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي، أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.