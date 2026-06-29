The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has approved the registration of the drug Aikervo "Elafibranor" for the treatment of adults with primary biliary cholangitis who have not responded adequately to ursodeoxycholic acid or are unable to tolerate it.

This disease is considered one of the chronic liver diseases, as it involves the gradual destruction of the bile ducts, which leads to the obstruction of bile flow to the digestive system. Bile is an important fluid that helps in digesting food, especially fats, leading to its accumulation in the liver and the occurrence of what is known as cholestasis, followed by liver tissue damage and decreased liver function.

The Aikervo drug contains the active ingredient "Elafibranor," which works by activating specific receptors within the nucleus of liver cells, contributing to reducing bile acid production and increasing its export from the liver, along with anti-inflammatory effects and liver fibrosis, leading to alleviation of cholestasis and improved bile flow within the bile ducts.

The authority clarified that the approval of the drug came after a comprehensive evaluation of its efficacy, safety, and quality, noting that clinical studies showed that the Aikervo medication achieved a greater improvement in biochemical response and normalization of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) levels at week fifty-two compared to placebo.

The improvement in enzyme levels was the main contributing factor to the biochemical response rate results, as the majority of patients participating in the study had normal total bilirubin levels.

It pointed out that the most common side effects observed in clinical studies included abdominal pain, gastrointestinal disturbances, muscle pain, headaches, in addition to some changes in laboratory test results.

This approval reflects the authority's commitment to supporting innovation in the healthcare sector and providing modern treatment options for patients, contributing to improving the quality of healthcare, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.