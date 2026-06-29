اعتمدت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء تسجيل مستحضر آيكيرفو «إلافيبرانور» لعلاج البالغين المصابين بالتهاب القنوات الصفراوية الأوّلي، ممن لم يستجيبوا بشكل كافٍ لحمض الأورسوديوكسيكوليك أو غير القادرين على تحمّله.
ويُعدّ هذا المرض من أمراض الكبد المزمنة، إذ يتم فيه تدمير القنوات الصفراوية بشكل تدريجي مما يؤدي إلى إعاقة تدفق الصفراء إلى الجهاز الهضمي، وهو سائل مهم يساعد على هضم الطعام خصوصاً الدهون، مما يؤدي إلى تراكمه في الكبد وحدوث ما يُعرف بالركود الصفراوي، ومن ثمّ تلف أنسجة الكبد وانخفاض وظائفها.
ويحتوي مستحضر آيكيرفو على المادة الفعّالة «إلافيبرانور»، التي تعمل من خلال تنشيط مستقبلات معينة داخل النواة في خلايا الكبد، مما يُسهم في تقليل إنتاج الأحماض الصفراوية وزيادة تصديرها من الكبد، إلى جانب تأثيرات مضادة للالتهاب والتليف الكبدي، مما يؤدي إلى تخفيف الركود الصفراوي وتحسين تدفق الصفراء داخل القنوات الصفراوية.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن الموافقة على المستحضر جاءت بعد تقييم شامل لفعاليته وسلامته وجودته، مشيرةً إلى أن الدراسات السريرية أظهرت أن دواء آيكيرفو حقق تحسناً أكبر في الاستجابة البيوكيميائية وتطبيع مستويات إنزيم الفوسفاتاز القلوي (ALP) عند الأسبوع الثاني والخمسين مقارنةً بالعلاج الوهمي.
وكان التحسن في مستويات الإنزيم هو العامل الرئيسي المُسهم في نتائج معدل الاستجابة البيوكيميائية، إذ كانت غالبية المرضى المشاركين في الدراسة يتمتعون بمستويات بيليروبين كلي طبيعية.
وأشارت إلى أن الأعراض الجانبية الأكثر شيوعاً التي ظهرت في الدراسات السريرية شملت آلاماً في البطن واضطرابات الجهاز الهضمي، وآلام العضلات، والصداع، إضافة إلى بعض التغيرات في نتائج الفحوصات المخبرية.
ويعكس هذا الاعتماد التزام الهيئة بدعم الابتكار في القطاع الصحي، وتوفير خيارات علاجية حديثة للمرضى، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الرعاية الصحية، تماشياً مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي، أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has approved the registration of the drug Aikervo "Elafibranor" for the treatment of adults with primary biliary cholangitis who have not responded adequately to ursodeoxycholic acid or are unable to tolerate it.
This disease is considered one of the chronic liver diseases, as it involves the gradual destruction of the bile ducts, which leads to the obstruction of bile flow to the digestive system. Bile is an important fluid that helps in digesting food, especially fats, leading to its accumulation in the liver and the occurrence of what is known as cholestasis, followed by liver tissue damage and decreased liver function.
The Aikervo drug contains the active ingredient "Elafibranor," which works by activating specific receptors within the nucleus of liver cells, contributing to reducing bile acid production and increasing its export from the liver, along with anti-inflammatory effects and liver fibrosis, leading to alleviation of cholestasis and improved bile flow within the bile ducts.
The authority clarified that the approval of the drug came after a comprehensive evaluation of its efficacy, safety, and quality, noting that clinical studies showed that the Aikervo medication achieved a greater improvement in biochemical response and normalization of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) levels at week fifty-two compared to placebo.
The improvement in enzyme levels was the main contributing factor to the biochemical response rate results, as the majority of patients participating in the study had normal total bilirubin levels.
It pointed out that the most common side effects observed in clinical studies included abdominal pain, gastrointestinal disturbances, muscle pain, headaches, in addition to some changes in laboratory test results.
This approval reflects the authority's commitment to supporting innovation in the healthcare sector and providing modern treatment options for patients, contributing to improving the quality of healthcare, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.