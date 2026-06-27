The Muslim World League strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on Bahraini territory with a number of drones early this morning.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, stated in a statement that the Iranian assaults on the Kingdom of Bahrain constitute a violation of religious values, international and humanitarian laws and norms, and undermine efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

Dr. Al-Issa emphasized complete solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain in all measures it takes to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.