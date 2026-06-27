أدانت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- الهجمات الإيرانية على الأراضي البحرينية بعددٍ من الطائرات المسيّرة فجر اليوم.
وأكد الأمين العام لرابطةُ العالم الإسلامي رئيسُ هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في بيانٍ، أن الاعتداءاتِ الإيرانيةِ على مملكة البحرين تعّد انتهاكاً للقيم الدينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، وتُقوّض جهودَ استعادة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وشدد الدكتور العيسى على التضامُنِ الكاملِ مع مملكة البحرين، في كلِّ ما تتخذه من إجراءاتٍ تَحفَظُ أمنَها وسيادتَها وسلامةَ مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.
The Muslim World League strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on Bahraini territory with a number of drones early this morning.
The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, stated in a statement that the Iranian assaults on the Kingdom of Bahrain constitute a violation of religious values, international and humanitarian laws and norms, and undermine efforts to restore security and stability in the region.
Dr. Al-Issa emphasized complete solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain in all measures it takes to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.