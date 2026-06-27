The Chairman of the Shura Council and President of the Arab Parliamentary Union, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, participated in the coordinating meeting of the heads of the Gulf legislative councils, held on the sidelines of the eighth conference of the Arab Parliament and the heads of Arab councils and parliaments, which took place at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, organized by the Arab Parliament in cooperation and coordination with the Arab Parliamentary Union.