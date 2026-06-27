شارك رئيس مجلس الشورى رئيس الاتحاد البرلماني العربي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ في الاجتماع التنسيقي لرؤساء المجالس التشريعية الخليجية، وذلك على هامش أعمال المؤتمر الثامن للبرلمان العربي ورؤساء المجالس والبرلمانات العربية المنعقد بمقر الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية بالعاصمة المصرية القاهرة بتنظيم من البرلمان العربي بالتعاون والتنسيق مع الاتحاد البرلماني العربي.
رئيس مجلس الشورى يشارك في اجتماع المجالس التشريعية الخليجية
27 يونيو 2026 - 19:20 | آخر تحديث 27 يونيو 2026 - 19:20
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تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
«عكاظ» (القاهرة)
The Chairman of the Shura Council and President of the Arab Parliamentary Union, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, participated in the coordinating meeting of the heads of the Gulf legislative councils, held on the sidelines of the eighth conference of the Arab Parliament and the heads of Arab councils and parliaments, which took place at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, organized by the Arab Parliament in cooperation and coordination with the Arab Parliamentary Union.