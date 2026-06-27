شارك رئيس مجلس الشورى رئيس الاتحاد البرلماني العربي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ في الاجتماع التنسيقي لرؤساء المجالس التشريعية الخليجية، وذلك على هامش أعمال المؤتمر الثامن للبرلمان العربي ورؤساء المجالس والبرلمانات العربية المنعقد بمقر الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية بالعاصمة المصرية القاهرة بتنظيم من البرلمان العربي بالتعاون والتنسيق مع الاتحاد البرلماني العربي.