The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty.

During the call, they discussed developments in the region, condemned and denounced the recent Iranian attacks targeting the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, the threats to maritime navigation, and the importance of intensifying joint efforts to halt escalation and return to the negotiating track, in order to preserve peace and security in the region.