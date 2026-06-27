تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا من الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الأخيرة والإعراب عن إدانتهما واستنكارهما للهجمات الإيرانية التي استهدفت مملكة البحرين الشقيقة وللتهديدات التي تتعرض لها الملاحة البحرية، وتأكيدهما على أهمية الالتزام بالاتفاق الأمريكي - الإيراني، وبذل مزيدٍ من الجهود لإنجاح المسار التفاوضي والتوصل لحلول شاملة تحقق الأمن والاستقرار للمنطقة.