Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

During the call, they discussed the recent developments and expressed their condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks targeting the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain and the threats faced by maritime navigation. They emphasized the importance of adhering to the U.S.-Iranian agreement and making further efforts to ensure the success of the negotiation process and reach comprehensive solutions that achieve security and stability for the region.