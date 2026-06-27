دشّن وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة مرحلة انتقال مركز معلومات الحج والعمرة بالوزارة إلى الحوسبة السحابية بنسبة 100%، في خطوة تعزز جاهزية البنية التقنية، واستمرارية الأعمال، وترفع كفاءة الخدمات الرقمية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، بما يسهم في الارتقاء بتجربتهم وجعل رحلتهم أكثر يسرًا وراحة.
وأكد أن هذا الإنجاز يأتي امتدادًا للدعم الذي تحظى به منظومة خدمة ضيوف الرحمن من القيادة الرشيدة، وتجسيدًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، في بناء منظومة رقمية متقدمة ترتقي بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للحجاج والمعتمرين.
وأوضح أن مركز معلومات الحج والعمرة أُنشئ عام 2002، وظل طوال 24 عامًا يشكل الأساس الذي قامت عليه الخدمات الرقمية للوزارة، قبل أن تكتمل اليوم رحلة التحول إلى الحوسبة السحابية، بما يمثل انتقالًا من البنية التقنية التقليدية إلى بنية سحابية متكاملة تواكب أحدث التقنيات العالمية.
ويمثل هذا التحول محطة جديدة في مسيرة التطوير الرقمي لوزارة الحج والعمرة، إذ يوفر بنية تقنية أكثر مرونة وكفاءة، ويعزز استمرارية الأعمال، ويرفع جاهزية الأنظمة الرقمية للتعامل مع مواسم الحج والعمرة، بما يدعم التوسع المستقبلي في الخدمات.
ويخدم مركز معلومات الحج والعمرة أكثر من 20 مليون حاج ومعتمر سنويًا، وتتضمن منتجاته المسار الإلكتروني للحج والعمرة، وتطبيق «نسك»، وبطاقة «نسك»، كما يتكامل مع أكثر من 70 جهة محلية ودولية، ويدعم أكثر من 51 مليون مستخدم لمنظومة «نسك»، مقدمًا أكثر من 500 خدمة رقمية.
The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, has launched the transition phase of the Hajj and Umrah Information Center at the ministry to 100% cloud computing, in a step that enhances the readiness of the technical infrastructure, ensures business continuity, and increases the efficiency of digital services provided to the guests of Allah, contributing to elevating their experience and making their journey easier and more comfortable.
He confirmed that this achievement is an extension of the support that the system for serving the guests of Allah receives from the wise leadership, and embodies the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Guest of Allah Service Program, in building an advanced digital system that enhances the quality of services provided to pilgrims and Umrah performers.
He explained that the Hajj and Umrah Information Center was established in 2002 and has formed the foundation for the ministry's digital services for 24 years, before today completing the journey of transformation to cloud computing, representing a shift from traditional technical infrastructure to an integrated cloud infrastructure that keeps pace with the latest global technologies.
This transformation represents a new milestone in the digital development journey of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, as it provides a more flexible and efficient technical infrastructure, enhances business continuity, and increases the readiness of digital systems to handle the Hajj and Umrah seasons, supporting future expansion in services.
The Hajj and Umrah Information Center serves more than 20 million pilgrims and Umrah performers annually, and its products include the electronic track for Hajj and Umrah, the "Nusk" application, and the "Nusk" card, as well as integration with more than 70 local and international entities, supporting over 51 million users of the "Nusk" system, providing more than 500 digital services.