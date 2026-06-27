The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, has launched the transition phase of the Hajj and Umrah Information Center at the ministry to 100% cloud computing, in a step that enhances the readiness of the technical infrastructure, ensures business continuity, and increases the efficiency of digital services provided to the guests of Allah, contributing to elevating their experience and making their journey easier and more comfortable.

He confirmed that this achievement is an extension of the support that the system for serving the guests of Allah receives from the wise leadership, and embodies the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Guest of Allah Service Program, in building an advanced digital system that enhances the quality of services provided to pilgrims and Umrah performers.

He explained that the Hajj and Umrah Information Center was established in 2002 and has formed the foundation for the ministry's digital services for 24 years, before today completing the journey of transformation to cloud computing, representing a shift from traditional technical infrastructure to an integrated cloud infrastructure that keeps pace with the latest global technologies.

This transformation represents a new milestone in the digital development journey of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, as it provides a more flexible and efficient technical infrastructure, enhances business continuity, and increases the readiness of digital systems to handle the Hajj and Umrah seasons, supporting future expansion in services.

The Hajj and Umrah Information Center serves more than 20 million pilgrims and Umrah performers annually, and its products include the electronic track for Hajj and Umrah, the "Nusk" application, and the "Nusk" card, as well as integration with more than 70 local and international entities, supporting over 51 million users of the "Nusk" system, providing more than 500 digital services.