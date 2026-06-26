The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Dr. José Ramos-Horta, on the passing of former President Mr. Francisco Guterres.

King Salman said: "We received the news of the passing of former President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Francisco Guterres, and we express to Your Excellency, the family of the deceased, and your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy, wishing that you do not see any harm or misfortune."

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, President Dr. José Ramos-Horta, on the passing of former President Francisco Guterres.

The Crown Prince said: "I received the news of the passing of former President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Francisco Guterres, and I express to Your Excellency and the family of the deceased my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing you continued health and safety, and that you do not see any harm."