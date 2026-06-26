بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية تيمور الشرقية الديموقراطية الدكتور خوسيه راموس هورتا في وفاة رئيس الجمهورية السابق السيد فرانسيسكو غوتيريش.

وقال الملك سلمان: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة رئيس جمهورية تيمور الشرقية الديموقراطية السابق فرانسيسكو غوتيريش، ونعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، متمنين ألا تروا أي سوء أو مكروه».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية تيمور الشرقية الديموقراطية الرئيس الدكتور خوسية راموس هورتا في وفاة رئيس الجمهورية السابق فرانسيسكو غوتيريش.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة رئيس جمهورية تيمور الشرقية الديموقراطية السابق فرانسيسكو غوتيريش، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد كافة عن بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنيًا لكم دوام الصحة والسلامة، وألا تروا أي سوء».