بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية تيمور الشرقية الديموقراطية الدكتور خوسيه راموس هورتا في وفاة رئيس الجمهورية السابق السيد فرانسيسكو غوتيريش.
وقال الملك سلمان: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة رئيس جمهورية تيمور الشرقية الديموقراطية السابق فرانسيسكو غوتيريش، ونعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، متمنين ألا تروا أي سوء أو مكروه».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية تيمور الشرقية الديموقراطية الرئيس الدكتور خوسية راموس هورتا في وفاة رئيس الجمهورية السابق فرانسيسكو غوتيريش.
وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة رئيس جمهورية تيمور الشرقية الديموقراطية السابق فرانسيسكو غوتيريش، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد كافة عن بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنيًا لكم دوام الصحة والسلامة، وألا تروا أي سوء».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Dr. José Ramos-Horta, on the passing of former President Mr. Francisco Guterres.
King Salman said: "We received the news of the passing of former President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Francisco Guterres, and we express to Your Excellency, the family of the deceased, and your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy, wishing that you do not see any harm or misfortune."
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, President Dr. José Ramos-Horta, on the passing of former President Francisco Guterres.
The Crown Prince said: "I received the news of the passing of former President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Francisco Guterres, and I express to Your Excellency and the family of the deceased my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing you continued health and safety, and that you do not see any harm."