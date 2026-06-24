رأس مدير عام الجوازات اللواء الدكتور صالح بن سعد المربع، اليوم، اجتماع اللجنة العليا للتخطيط الإستراتيجي، وذلك بمقر المديرية بمدينة الرياض.

واستعرضت اللجنة خلال الاجتماع المبادرات الإستراتيجية والمشروعات التطويرية، ومؤشرات الأداء الرئيسة، والموضوعات المتعلقة بكفاءة الأداء المؤسسي وتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.

وأكد اللواء المربع مواصلة العمل وفق منهجية التخطيط الإستراتيجي، وتطوير منهجيات العمل ورفع مستوى التكامل بين الإدارات المعنية، بما يعزز جاهزية القطاع ويرتقي بمستوى الأداء المؤسسي.