The Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, chaired today the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Strategic Planning, held at the Directorate's headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed strategic initiatives, developmental projects, key performance indicators, and topics related to institutional performance efficiency and enhancing the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.

Major General Al-Murabba emphasized the continuation of work according to the strategic planning methodology, the development of work methodologies, and the enhancement of integration among the relevant departments, which boosts the sector's readiness and elevates the level of institutional performance.