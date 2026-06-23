Under the patronage of the Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, the Judicial Training Center in Riyadh celebrated the graduation of the fifth batch of the Lawyers Qualification Program and the Higher Diploma in Law, in the presence of the Acting Deputy Minister of Justice, Dr. Salman bin Mohammed Al-Fawzan.

This graduation is part of the efforts of the judicial system to develop legal professions, enhance qualification and professional training, and raise the efficiency of legal practitioners, which contributes to improving the quality of legal practice and enhancing the efficiency of the judicial environment in the Kingdom.

The Acting Deputy Minister of Justice emphasized that qualification and professional development are fundamental pillars for enhancing the quality of legal practice, pointing out that lawyers play an important role in protecting rights and building trust in transactions and contracts, which contributes to supporting justice and legal stability.

The Director General of the Judicial Training Center, Dr. Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Shalafan, explained that the center's programs aim to qualify legal competencies and raise the efficiency of legal practitioners, affirming that the upcoming phase will witness a greater focus on the quality of legal practice and the enhancement of continuous professional development for lawyers and legal practitioners, which solidifies professional standards and raises the efficiency of the legal sector.

He added that the center continues to develop its training and qualification programs in line with legislative and professional developments, contributing to preparing legal personnel who possess the knowledge and skills necessary for professional practice with efficiency and competence.

The ceremony witnessed the honoring of the graduates who completed the requirements of the qualification and training programs, after a scientific and professional journey that included knowledge and practical content aimed at developing legal skills and refining professional capabilities according to the latest specialized practices.