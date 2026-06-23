King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, received a written message from King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a written message from Prince William, the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, concerning the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two messages were received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his meeting today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the United Kingdom's Ambassador to the Kingdom, Stephen Charles Hitchen.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields, in addition to discussing topics of mutual interest.