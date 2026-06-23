تلقى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رسالة خطية، من الملك تشارلز الثالث ملك المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

كما تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رسالة خطية، من الأمير ويليام أمير ويلز ولي عهد المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

وتسلّم الرسالتين نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي خلال استقباله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير المملكة المتحدة لدى المملكة ستيفن تشارلز هيتشن.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في المجالات كافة، إضافة إلى مناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.