The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, following the explosion that occurred in one of the factories in the Ras Laffan industrial area, which resulted in fatalities and injuries.

The King said: “We learned of the news of the explosion that occurred in one of the factories in the Ras Laffan industrial area in the State of Qatar, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. As we send our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Highness, the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of the State of Qatar, we ask Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant their families patience and solace, and to bestow a speedy recovery upon the injured, and to protect you and the people of Qatar from all harm and misfortune. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive.”

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, following the explosion that occurred in one of the factories in the Ras Laffan industrial area, which resulted in fatalities and injuries.

The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the explosion that occurred in one of the factories in the Ras Laffan industrial area in the State of Qatar, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. I express to Your Highness and to all the families of the deceased my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking Almighty God for mercy for the deceased and a swift recovery for all the injured. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive.”