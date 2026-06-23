صدرت موافقة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز على استضافة 1000 معتمر ومعتمرة من مختلف دول العالم، على نفقته الخاصة، ضمن برنامج ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة والزيارة الذي تنفذه وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد.
وتضم الدفعة الأولى من البرنامج الذي ينفذ على 4 دفعات خلال عام 1448هـ، 250 معتمراً ومعتمرة يمثلون 16 دولة آسيوية، تشمل: إندونيسيا، وتيمور الشرقية، والفلبين، وماليزيا، وكمبوديا، وتايلند، وفيتنام، وميانمار، ولاوس، وسنغافورة، والصين، واليابان، وكوريا الجنوبية، وهونج كونج، وتايوان، ومنغوليا.
وبهذه المناسبة، رفع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد المشرف العام على البرنامج الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على ما يوليانه من عناية واهتمام كبيرين لخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، وحرصهما المستمر على تمكين المسلمين من مختلف دول العالم من أداء مناسك العمرة والزيارة بكل يسر وطمأنينة.
وأكد أن هذه الاستضافة الكريمة تجسد ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من تعزيز أواصر الأخوة بين الشعوب الإسلامية، وتعكس رسالة المملكة الإنسانية والدينية في مد جسور التواصل مع العلماء والمشايخ والشخصيات المؤثرة في المجتمعات الإسلامية.
وأشار الوزير آل الشيخ إلى أن برنامج ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة والزيارة حقق منذ انطلاقته نجاحات متواصلة، إذ استفاد منه ضيوف من أكثر من 140 دولة، قُدمت لهم خدمات متكاملة وفق منظومة تشغيلية متطورة أسهمت في تحقيق أهداف البرنامج ورسالة المملكة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.
وأوضح أن وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد سخّرت جميع إمكاناتها وطاقاتها لتنفيذ البرنامج وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والتميز، من خلال إعداد برامج متكاملة تُمكّن المستضافين من أداء مناسك العمرة، وزيارة المسجد النبوي والمعالم الإسلامية والتاريخية، والالتقاء بالعلماء وأئمة الحرمين الشريفين.
وأشاد بالدعم غير المحدود الذي تتلقاه الوزارة من القيادة الرشيدة للقيام برسالتها في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين ونشر قيم الوسطية والاعتدال، داعياً الله -عز وجل- أن يجزي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين خير الجزاء، وأن يديم على المملكة العربية السعودية أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها.
The approval of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been issued to host 1,000 male and female pilgrims from various countries around the world, at his own expense, as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visits, which is implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance.
The first batch of the program, which is implemented in 4 batches during the year 1448 AH, includes 250 male and female pilgrims representing 16 Asian countries, including: Indonesia, East Timor, the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Mongolia.
On this occasion, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance, the General Supervisor of the program, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for their great care and attention to serving Islam and Muslims, and their continuous commitment to enabling Muslims from various countries around the world to perform the rituals of Umrah and visits with ease and tranquility.
He affirmed that this generous hosting embodies what the wise leadership places on enhancing the bonds of brotherhood among Islamic peoples, and reflects the Kingdom's humanitarian and religious message in building bridges of communication with scholars, sheikhs, and influential figures in Islamic communities.
Minister Al Sheikh pointed out that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visits has achieved continuous successes since its inception, benefiting guests from more than 140 countries, to whom comprehensive services have been provided according to an advanced operational system that contributed to achieving the program's objectives and the Kingdom's message in serving Islam and Muslims.
He clarified that the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance has harnessed all its capabilities and resources to implement the program according to the highest standards of quality and excellence, by preparing comprehensive programs that enable the guests to perform the rituals of Umrah, visit the Prophet's Mosque and Islamic and historical landmarks, and meet with scholars and the imams of the Two Holy Mosques.
He praised the unlimited support that the ministry receives from the wise leadership to carry out its mission in serving Islam and Muslims and spreading the values of moderation and balance, praying to Allah - the Almighty - to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince with the best reward, and to maintain the security, stability, and prosperity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.