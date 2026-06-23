صدرت موافقة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز على استضافة 1000 معتمر ومعتمرة من مختلف دول العالم، على نفقته الخاصة، ضمن برنامج ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة والزيارة الذي تنفذه وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد.

وتضم الدفعة الأولى من البرنامج الذي ينفذ على 4 دفعات خلال عام 1448هـ، 250 معتمراً ومعتمرة يمثلون 16 دولة آسيوية، تشمل: إندونيسيا، وتيمور الشرقية، والفلبين، وماليزيا، وكمبوديا، وتايلند، وفيتنام، وميانمار، ولاوس، وسنغافورة، والصين، واليابان، وكوريا الجنوبية، وهونج كونج، وتايوان، ومنغوليا.

وبهذه المناسبة، رفع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد المشرف العام على البرنامج الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على ما يوليانه من عناية واهتمام كبيرين لخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، وحرصهما المستمر على تمكين المسلمين من مختلف دول العالم من أداء مناسك العمرة والزيارة بكل يسر وطمأنينة.

وأكد أن هذه الاستضافة الكريمة تجسد ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من تعزيز أواصر الأخوة بين الشعوب الإسلامية، وتعكس رسالة المملكة الإنسانية والدينية في مد جسور التواصل مع العلماء والمشايخ والشخصيات المؤثرة في المجتمعات الإسلامية.

وأشار الوزير آل الشيخ إلى أن برنامج ضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين للحج والعمرة والزيارة حقق منذ انطلاقته نجاحات متواصلة، إذ استفاد منه ضيوف من أكثر من 140 دولة، قُدمت لهم خدمات متكاملة وفق منظومة تشغيلية متطورة أسهمت في تحقيق أهداف البرنامج ورسالة المملكة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.

وأوضح أن وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد سخّرت جميع إمكاناتها وطاقاتها لتنفيذ البرنامج وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والتميز، من خلال إعداد برامج متكاملة تُمكّن المستضافين من أداء مناسك العمرة، وزيارة المسجد النبوي والمعالم الإسلامية والتاريخية، والالتقاء بالعلماء وأئمة الحرمين الشريفين.

وأشاد بالدعم غير المحدود الذي تتلقاه الوزارة من القيادة الرشيدة للقيام برسالتها في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين ونشر قيم الوسطية والاعتدال، داعياً الله -عز وجل- أن يجزي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين خير الجزاء، وأن يديم على المملكة العربية السعودية أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها.