The approval of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has been issued to host 1,000 male and female pilgrims from various countries around the world, at his own expense, as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visits, which is implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance.

The first batch of the program, which is implemented in 4 batches during the year 1448 AH, includes 250 male and female pilgrims representing 16 Asian countries, including: Indonesia, East Timor, the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Mongolia.

On this occasion, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance, the General Supervisor of the program, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for their great care and attention to serving Islam and Muslims, and their continuous commitment to enabling Muslims from various countries around the world to perform the rituals of Umrah and visits with ease and tranquility.

He affirmed that this generous hosting embodies what the wise leadership places on enhancing the bonds of brotherhood among Islamic peoples, and reflects the Kingdom's humanitarian and religious message in building bridges of communication with scholars, sheikhs, and influential figures in Islamic communities.

Minister Al Sheikh pointed out that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visits has achieved continuous successes since its inception, benefiting guests from more than 140 countries, to whom comprehensive services have been provided according to an advanced operational system that contributed to achieving the program's objectives and the Kingdom's message in serving Islam and Muslims.

He clarified that the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance has harnessed all its capabilities and resources to implement the program according to the highest standards of quality and excellence, by preparing comprehensive programs that enable the guests to perform the rituals of Umrah, visit the Prophet's Mosque and Islamic and historical landmarks, and meet with scholars and the imams of the Two Holy Mosques.

He praised the unlimited support that the ministry receives from the wise leadership to carry out its mission in serving Islam and Muslims and spreading the values of moderation and balance, praying to Allah - the Almighty - to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince with the best reward, and to maintain the security, stability, and prosperity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.