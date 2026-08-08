في واقعة أحدثت زلزالاً داخل أوساط مسابقات الجمال في الولايات المتحدة، وجدت الحسناء بريتاني بولتينهاوس نفسها خارج عرش ملكة جمال كارولينا الشمالية لعام 2026، بعد أسابيع قليلة جداً من تتويجها، إثر قرار مفاجئ بإنهاء حملها للقب.

القصة بدأت بإعلان رسمي صدم المتابعين، أكدت فيه اللجنة المنظمة تجريد بولتينهاوس من اللقب بدعوى انحراف سلوكها عن معايير التمثيل الرسمية، ومشددة على رفضها القاطع لما وصفته بـ«العنصرية وكراهية المثليين والمتحولين جنسياً»، قبل أن تخرج الأخيرة عن صمتها لتفجر مفاجأة مدوية حول الأسباب الحقيقية.

وفي أول ظهور لها بعد الأزمة، خاضت بولتينهاوس مواجهة إعلامية شرسة، إذ ألمحت إلى أن مواقفها المحافظة ودعمها السياسي كانا السبب الخفي وراء الإطاحة بها:

  • اعتزاز بالهوية المحافظة: أكدت ملكة الجمال السابقة أنها تعتز بكونها امرأة مسيحية ذات فكر محافظ، مشيرة إلى أن التعبير عن هذه الآراء حق مكفول لها.
  • شبهة الدعم السياسي: لم تنفِ بولتينهاوس بوضوح أن تأييدها للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ومواقفها السياسية كانا المحرك الرئيسي لاستبعادها، مؤكدة علمها بأن معتقداتها لعبت الدور الأكبر.
  • لغز بند السرية: كشفت توقيعها اتفاقاً يتضمن بنداً للسرية يمنعها من نشر كامل التفاصيل، بينما ردت المنظمة بأن القرار جاء بسبب «نمط سلوكي ممتد» لا يناسب المنصب، وأن اعتذارها اللاحق لا يغير من واقع تجريدها شيئاً.

احتفظت بولتينهاوس بالعرش لنحو 5 أسابيع فقط منذ تتويجها، لتتحول تجربتها إلى واحدة من أقصر وأشرس فترات التتويج جدلاً في تاريخ مسابقات الجمال الأمريكية.