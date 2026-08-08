في واقعة أحدثت زلزالاً داخل أوساط مسابقات الجمال في الولايات المتحدة، وجدت الحسناء بريتاني بولتينهاوس نفسها خارج عرش ملكة جمال كارولينا الشمالية لعام 2026، بعد أسابيع قليلة جداً من تتويجها، إثر قرار مفاجئ بإنهاء حملها للقب.
القصة بدأت بإعلان رسمي صدم المتابعين، أكدت فيه اللجنة المنظمة تجريد بولتينهاوس من اللقب بدعوى انحراف سلوكها عن معايير التمثيل الرسمية، ومشددة على رفضها القاطع لما وصفته بـ«العنصرية وكراهية المثليين والمتحولين جنسياً»، قبل أن تخرج الأخيرة عن صمتها لتفجر مفاجأة مدوية حول الأسباب الحقيقية.
وفي أول ظهور لها بعد الأزمة، خاضت بولتينهاوس مواجهة إعلامية شرسة، إذ ألمحت إلى أن مواقفها المحافظة ودعمها السياسي كانا السبب الخفي وراء الإطاحة بها:
- اعتزاز بالهوية المحافظة: أكدت ملكة الجمال السابقة أنها تعتز بكونها امرأة مسيحية ذات فكر محافظ، مشيرة إلى أن التعبير عن هذه الآراء حق مكفول لها.
- شبهة الدعم السياسي: لم تنفِ بولتينهاوس بوضوح أن تأييدها للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ومواقفها السياسية كانا المحرك الرئيسي لاستبعادها، مؤكدة علمها بأن معتقداتها لعبت الدور الأكبر.
- لغز بند السرية: كشفت توقيعها اتفاقاً يتضمن بنداً للسرية يمنعها من نشر كامل التفاصيل، بينما ردت المنظمة بأن القرار جاء بسبب «نمط سلوكي ممتد» لا يناسب المنصب، وأن اعتذارها اللاحق لا يغير من واقع تجريدها شيئاً.
احتفظت بولتينهاوس بالعرش لنحو 5 أسابيع فقط منذ تتويجها، لتتحول تجربتها إلى واحدة من أقصر وأشرس فترات التتويج جدلاً في تاريخ مسابقات الجمال الأمريكية.
In an incident that sent shockwaves through the beauty pageant community in the United States, beauty queen Brittany Boultenhouse found herself stripped of the title of Miss North Carolina 2026, just a few weeks after her crowning, following a surprising decision to terminate her reign.
The story began with an official announcement that stunned followers, in which the organizing committee confirmed Boultenhouse's disqualification from the title on the grounds that her behavior deviated from the official representation standards, emphasizing its firm rejection of what it described as "racism and hatred towards LGBTQ+ individuals," before she broke her silence to reveal a shocking surprise about the real reasons.
In her first appearance after the crisis, Boultenhouse engaged in a fierce media confrontation, hinting that her conservative views and political support were the hidden reasons behind her ousting:
- Embracing her conservative identity: The former beauty queen affirmed her pride in being a Christian woman with conservative beliefs, noting that expressing these views is a right guaranteed to her.
- Allegations of political support: Boultenhouse did not clearly deny that her support for President Donald Trump and her political stances were the main driving forces behind her exclusion, confirming her awareness that her beliefs played the largest role.
- The mystery of the confidentiality clause: She revealed that she signed an agreement that included a confidentiality clause preventing her from disclosing full details, while the organization responded that the decision was due to a "prolonged behavioral pattern" unsuitable for the position, and that her subsequent apology did not change the reality of her disqualification.
Boultenhouse held the crown for only about 5 weeks since her crowning, turning her experience into one of the shortest and most fiercely debated reigns in the history of American beauty pageants.