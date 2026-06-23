رأس مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية بدولة قطر عبدالله بن خلف الكعبي، اليوم، الاجتماع السادس لفريق عمل اللجنة الأمنية والعسكرية المنبثقة عن مجلس التنسيق السعودي القطري، وذلك في مقر وزارة الداخلية بمدينة الرياض.
وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال، ومناقشة عددٍ من المبادرات المشتركة بين الجانبين في المجالات الأمنية والعسكرية، وبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق.
حضر الاجتماع عددٌ من المسؤولين من الجانبين السعودي والقطري.
The Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar, Abdullah bin Khalaf Al-Kaabi, chaired today the sixth meeting of the working team of the Security and Military Committee emanating from the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, held at the Ministry of Interior in Riyadh.
During the meeting, the topics on the agenda were reviewed, and a number of joint initiatives between the two sides in the security and military fields were discussed, as well as ways to enhance cooperation and coordination.
A number of officials from both the Saudi and Qatari sides attended the meeting.