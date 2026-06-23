The Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar, Abdullah bin Khalaf Al-Kaabi, chaired today the sixth meeting of the working team of the Security and Military Committee emanating from the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, held at the Ministry of Interior in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the topics on the agenda were reviewed, and a number of joint initiatives between the two sides in the security and military fields were discussed, as well as ways to enhance cooperation and coordination.

A number of officials from both the Saudi and Qatari sides attended the meeting.