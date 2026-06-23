أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم، بياناً بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل قصاصاً بجانيين في منطقة نجران، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آَمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الْقِصَاصُ فِي الْقَتْلَى).

وقال تعالى: (وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقِصَاصِ حَيَاةٌ يَاْ أُولِيْ الأَلْبَابِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ).

أقدم ثامر بن أحمد بن حسين آل سوار، ومحمد بن حمد بن علي آل حابس -سعوديا الجنسية- على قتل رايد بن ناصر بن حسن بني سلمان -سعودي الجنسية- وذلك بإطلاقهما النار عليه عدة طلقات أدت إلى وفاته.

وبفضل من الله تمكّنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجانيين المذكورين، وأسفر التحقيق معهما عن توجيه الاتهام إليهما بارتكاب جريمتهما، وبإحالتهما إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقهما حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليهما وقتلهما قصاصاً، وأصبح الحكم نهائيا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً، وأيد من مرجعه.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل قصاصاً بالجانيين ثامر بن أحمد بن حسين آل سوار، ومحمد بن حمد بن علي آل حابس، يوم الثلاثاء بتاريخ 8 / 1 / 1448هـ، الموافق 23 / 6 / 2026م بمنطقة نجران.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن عن ذلك؛ لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين ويسفك دماءهم وينتهك حقهم في الحياة، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسوّل له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك؛ بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.