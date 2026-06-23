The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of the death penalty for two perpetrators in the Najran region. Below is the text:

Allah, the Almighty, said: (O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered).

And He said: (And there is for you in legal retribution a saving of life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous).

Thamer bin Ahmed bin Hussein Al-Suwar and Mohammed bin Hamad bin Ali Al-Habis - both Saudi nationals - committed the murder of Raed bin Nasser bin Hassan Bani Salman - also a Saudi national - by shooting him multiple times, which led to his death.

By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrators, and the investigation with them resulted in charges being filed against them for committing their crime. After being referred to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to death by legal retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided, supported by its authority.

The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrators Thamer bin Ahmed bin Hussein Al-Suwar and Mohammed bin Hamad bin Ali Al-Habis on Tuesday, 8/1/1448 AH, corresponding to 23/6/2026 AD in the Najran region.

As the Ministry of Interior announces this, it reaffirms to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who may be tempted to commit such acts that they will face legal punishment.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.