The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia achieved the ninth position globally in the Review and Accounting Practices Index within the Global Competitiveness Yearbook 2026 report issued by the World Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), reflecting the impact of the professional and institutional transformation witnessed by the Saudi accounting sector over the past decade in line with Vision 2030.

This progress is the result of a comprehensive reform and development journey for the Saudi accounting sector, which included more than 300 reforms distributed among 128 substantive reforms, 86 consequential reforms, 71 procedural reforms, and 16 legal reforms; contributing to the development of the professional environment and enhancing the quality of accounting and auditing practices.

The professional system achieved more than 250 goals within 36 strategic directions as part of an institutional framework aimed at developing legislation and professional requirements, enhancing performance quality, increasing the readiness of professional staff, and expanding the impact of the accounting sector in supporting the reliability of financial information and the quality of financial statements and reports.

At the level of professional standards, the Kingdom adopted 128 international standards, making it the only country in the Middle East and one of the few countries globally to adopt all international professional standards, which enhanced the alignment of professional practices in the Kingdom with the best global practices and increased the level of trust in financial information.

These reforms have reflected on several operational indicators, where the number of issued professional licenses increased by 126%, the number of individuals obtaining professional certifications rose by 235%, the number of trainees increased by 309%, and the work of inspection and oversight recorded a 132% increase, reflecting the growing professional and operational capabilities of the Saudi accounting sector.

These efforts contributed to the Kingdom advancing 33 ranks over 10 years in the Review and Accounting Practices Index, moving from 42nd to 9th place in a trajectory that reflects the extent of development witnessed by the sector and its impact on enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

This progress embodies the impact of a decade of professional and institutional transformation that has led the Saudi accounting sector to a more mature and reliable system, supporting transparency, improving the quality of financial statements and reports, and contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy within the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.