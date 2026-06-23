حققت المملكة العربية السعودية المرتبة التاسعة عالميًا في مؤشر ممارسات المراجعة والمحاسبة ضمن تقرير الكتاب السنوي للتنافسية العالمية 2026 الصادر عن مركز التنافسية العالمي التابع للمعهد الدولي للتنمية الإدارية IMD في نتيجة تعكس أثر التحول المهني والمؤسسي الذي شهده القطاع المحاسبي السعودي في العقد الماضي مواكبة لرؤية 2030.

ويأتي هذا التقدم ثمرة مسيرة إصلاحات وتطوير شاملة للقطاع المحاسبي السعودي، شملت أكثر من 300 إصلاح توزعت بين 128 إصلاحًا موضوعيًا، و86 إصلاحًا استتباعيًا، و71 إصلاحًا إجرائيًا، و16 إصلاحًا قانونيًا؛ بما أسهم في تطوير البيئة المهنية وتعزيز جودة ممارسات المحاسبة والمراجعة.

وشهدت المنظومة المهنية تحقيق أكثر من 250 هدفًا ضمن 36 توجهًا إستراتيجيًا في إطار عمل مؤسسي استهدف تطوير التشريعات والمتطلبات المهنية وتعزيز جودة الأداء ورفع جاهزية الكوادر المهنية وتوسيع أثر القطاع المحاسبي في دعم موثوقية المعلومات المالية وجودة القوائم والتقارير المالية.

وعلى مستوى المعايير المهنية اعتمدت المملكة 128 معيارًا دوليًا لتكون المملكة الدولة الوحيدة في الشرق الأوسط وإحدى الدول القليلة عالميًا التي تبنت كامل المعايير المهنية الدولية بما عزز مواءمة الممارسات المهنية في المملكة مع أفضل الممارسات العالمية ورفع مستوى الثقة بالمعلومات المالية.

وانعكست هذه الإصلاحات على عدد من المؤشرات التشغيلية، حيث ارتفع عدد التراخيص المهنية الصادرة بنسبة 126% وزاد عدد الحاصلين على الشهادات المهنية بنسبة 235% وارتفع عدد المتدربين بنسبة 309% وسجلت أعمال الفحص والرقابة زيادة بنسبة 132% بما يعكس تنامي القدرات المهنية والتشغيلية للقطاع المحاسبي السعودي.

وأسهمت هذه الجهود في تقدم المملكة 33 مرتبة خلال 10 سنوات في مؤشر ممارسات المراجعة والمحاسبة بعد انتقالها من المرتبة 42 إلى المرتبة التاسعة في مسار يعكس حجم التطوير الذي شهده القطاع وأثره في تعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني.

ويجسد هذا التقدم أثر عقد من التحول المهني والمؤسسي قاد القطاع المحاسبي السعودي إلى منظومة أكثر نضجًا وموثوقية، تدعم الشفافية وترفع جودة القوائم والتقارير المالية، وتسهم في تعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.