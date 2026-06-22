Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Umm Al-Qura University is organizing the 26th Scientific Forum for Research on Hajj, Umrah, and Visits from the 20th to the 21st of Rabi' al-Awwal 1448, corresponding to September 2nd to 3rd, 2026. This event will feature the participation of a number of researchers, academics, experts, and specialists from various relevant entities involved in the Hajj, Umrah, and visitation system, and will take place in the King Abdulaziz Historical Hall at the university campus in Al-Abdiyyah.

The President of Umm Al-Qura University, Dr. Maadi bin Muhammad Al-Mudhhib, explained that the generous sponsorship of the forum reflects the leadership's keen interest in supporting scientific research and innovation, utilizing its outcomes to serve the guests of Allah, and enhancing national efforts aimed at developing the Hajj, Umrah, and visitation system. This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Guest of Allah Service Program, contributing to the provision of innovative scientific and technical solutions that elevate the experiences of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors, enriching their religious, cultural, and humanitarian dimensions.

He indicated that the 26th edition of the forum is held under the slogan "Excellence and Integration in the Hajj and Umrah Services System," featuring scientific sessions and specialized workshops that showcase the latest practices and research experiences in the fields of crowd management, digital transformation, environmental sustainability, artificial intelligence, healthcare, logistics services, and innovation in serving the guests of Allah.

He pointed out that the forum will be accompanied by a scientific and informational exhibition showcasing the most prominent initiatives, services, innovations, and research papers related to the Hajj, Umrah, and visitation system, along with the fourth edition of "Hajjathon," which aims to attract students, researchers, thinkers, and entrepreneurs to present innovative solutions and ideas that contribute to enhancing integration between academic, research, and executive entities, stimulating the production of high-quality scientific solutions that support national development goals and keep pace with the rapid developments in the Hajj, Umrah, and visitation sector.

The university, represented by the King Abdulaziz Research Institute for Hajj and Umrah, continues to complete its scientific and organizational preparations for the forum, to discuss the latest studies, research, and innovations that contribute to developing the services provided to pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors, and enhancing the efficiency of the operational and service system to achieve sustainable development goals.

The organization of the forum comes as a confirmation of the significant support and attention given to the Hajj, Umrah, and visitation sector by the wise leadership, embodying the Kingdom's steadfast approach to developing the services provided to the guests of Allah according to the highest global standards.