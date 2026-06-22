The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in the Qatif Governorate in the Eastern Province apprehended a citizen violating the security and safety regulations for those engaged in marine activities in the Kingdom's maritime areas, for practicing fishing without a permit and using prohibited tools. Legal actions were taken against him in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Border Guard urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions related to the protection of living aquatic resources and to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife, by calling the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.