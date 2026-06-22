ضبطت الدوريات الساحلية لحرس الحدود في محافظة القطيف بالمنطقة الشرقية مواطناً مخالفاً للائحة الأمن والسلامة لمزاولي الأنشطة البحرية في المناطق البحرية للمملكة، وذلك لممارسته الصيد دون تصريح، واستخدامه أدوات محظورة، وجرى اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.

وأهاب حرس الحدود بالجميع الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات المتعلقة بحماية الثروات المائية الحية والإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثّل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، وذلك بالاتصال على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(994) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.