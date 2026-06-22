As part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's relentless pursuit of a smarter and more connected future within Vision 2030, OMODA JAECOO highlights the advanced SIVP (Smart Intelligent Vehicle Parking Service) technology, powered by artificial intelligence, as part of the next-generation smart mobility ecosystem, providing a glimpse into the future driving experiences for Saudi consumers.

The SIVP technology is designed to simplify one of the most common challenges of urban mobility, enabling vehicles to autonomously identify parking spaces, maneuver within parking lots, and complete parking operations without driver intervention. This technology aims to provide a seamless and intelligent parking experience that enhances comfort and efficiency for modern drivers.

This innovation reflects OMODA JAECOO's vision of integrating artificial intelligence into daily mobility scenarios. Through advanced sensing systems, intelligent route planning, and vehicle control technologies, the SIVP technology allows users to interact with their vehicles in a smarter and smoother way.

This technology was recently showcased globally on the JAECOO J7 SHS during major international events, including the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition and the Chery International Business Summit, where the latest innovations from the brand in AI-powered mobility and smart transportation solutions were presented.

For Saudi consumers, the importance of smart parking technologies is increasing as cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam continue to expand their urban infrastructure, commercial areas, and entertainment destinations. The ease of parking remains a fundamental element of the overall driving experience, especially in busy shopping centers, commercial areas, entertainment venues, and residential complexes.

The SIVP system offers innovative user-focused features, such as the ability to summon the vehicle remotely, allowing drivers to call their cars when needed or have them park automatically after arrival. Whether in high temperatures, crowded parking lots, or busy daily schedules, the system is designed to make mobility easier and more enjoyable.

In addition to convenience, this technology aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader ambitions to become a global leader in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and future mobility innovations. As the Kingdom continues to invest in smart cities, advanced infrastructure, and cutting-edge transportation solutions, technologies like the SIVP represent the future direction for connected and intelligent mobility experiences.

OMODA JAECOO continues to expand its presence throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a growing network of showrooms and after-sales service centers, offering advanced technologies specifically designed to meet the needs of local customers. The brand's smart mobility portfolio includes advanced driver assistance systems, smart cockpit technologies, AI-powered connectivity solutions, and its highly efficient super hybrid system (SHS).

Consumers today are looking for vehicles that go beyond mere transportation to become intelligent companions capable of providing comfort, connectivity, and enhanced daily experiences, stated Sean Xu, CEO of OMODA JAECOO Global Automotive, who added: “As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia progresses in achieving the ambitions of Vision 2030 and embraces new mobility technologies, we see significant opportunities for smart innovations like the SIVP to create a smoother, more comfortable, and user-focused driving experience. Our goal is to continue delivering advanced technologies that support the future of mobility while meeting the evolving expectations of Saudi consumers.”

OMODAJAECOO plans to gradually introduce more AI-powered smart mobility technologies to Saudi Arabia as part of its long-term commitment to evolving the mobility landscape in the Kingdom.