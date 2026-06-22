في إطار سعي المملكة العربية السعودية الحثيث نحو مستقبل أكثر ذكاءً وترابطًا ضمن رؤية 2030، تُسلط أومودا جايكو الضوء على تقنية SIVP (خدمة ركن السيارات الذكي) المتطورة والمدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، كجزء من منظومة التنقل الذكي من الجيل التالي، مُقدمةً لمحةً عن تجارب القيادة المستقبلية للمستهلكين السعوديين.

صُممت تقنية SIVP لتبسيط إحدى أكثر تحديات التنقل الحضري شيوعًا، حيث تُمكّن المركبات من تحديد أماكن الركن ذاتيًا، والمناورة داخل مواقف السيارات، وإتمام عمليات الركن دون تدخل السائق. تهدف هذه التقنية إلى توفير تجربة ركن سيارات سلسة وذكية تُعزز الراحة والكفاءة للسائقين العصريين.

يعكس هذا الابتكار رؤية أومودا جايكو لدمج الذكاء الاصطناعي في سيناريوهات التنقل اليومية. فمن خلال أنظمة الاستشعار المتقدمة، وتخطيط المسارات الذكي، وتقنيات التحكم في المركبات، تُتيح تقنية SIVP للمستخدمين التفاعل مع مركباتهم بطريقة أكثر ذكاءً وسلاسة.

تم مؤخرًا عرض هذه التقنية عالميًا على سيارة JAECOO J7 SHS خلال فعاليات دولية كبرى، بما في ذلك معرض بكين للسيارات وقمة شيري الدولية للأعمال، حيث استعرضت أحدث ابتكارات العلامة التجارية في مجال التنقل المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي وحلول النقل الذكية.

بالنسبة للمستهلكين السعوديين، تزداد أهمية تقنيات مواقف السيارات الذكية مع استمرار مدن مثل الرياض وجدة والدمام في توسيع بنيتها التحتية الحضرية ومناطقها التجارية ووجهاتها الترفيهية. ولا تزال سهولة ركن السيارة عنصرًا أساسيًا في تجربة القيادة الشاملة، لا سيما في مراكز التسوق المزدحمة والمناطق التجارية وأماكن الترفيه والمجمعات السكنية.

يقدم نظام SIVP وظائف مبتكرة تركز على المستخدم، مثل إمكانية استدعاء السيارة عن بُعد، مما يسمح للسائقين باستدعاء سياراتهم عند الحاجة أو تركها تركن تلقائيًا بعد الوصول. وسواءً في درجات حرارة مرتفعة أو مواقف سيارات مزدحمة أو جداول أعمال يومية مزدحمة، فقد صُمم النظام لجعل التنقل أكثر سهولة ومتعة.

وإلى جانب الراحة، تتوافق هذه التقنية مع طموحات المملكة العربية السعودية الأوسع نطاقًا لتصبح رائدة عالميًا في التحول الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي وابتكارات التنقل المستقبلية. مع استمرار المملكة في الاستثمار في المدن الذكية والبنية التحتية المتطورة وحلول النقل المتقدمة، تمثل تقنيات مثل نظام القيادة الآلية (SIVP) التوجه المستقبلي لتجارب التنقل المتصلة والذكية.

تواصل شركة أومودا جايكو توسيع حضورها في جميع أنحاء المملكة العربية السعودية من خلال شبكة متنامية من صالات العرض ومراكز خدمات ما بعد البيع، مع تقديم تقنيات متطورة مصممة خصيصًا لتلبية احتياجات العملاء المحليين. تشمل محفظة العلامة التجارية للتنقل الذكي أنظمة مساعدة السائق المتقدمة، وتقنيات قمرة القيادة الذكية، وحلول الاتصال المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، ونظامها الهجين الفائق عالي الكفاءة (SHS).

يبحث المستهلكون اليوم عن سيارات تتجاوز مجرد النقل لتصبح رفيقًا ذكيًا قادرًا على توفير الراحة والاتصال وتجارب يومية محسّنة، صرّح بذلك الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة أومودا جايكو للسيارات العالمية شون شو الذي أضاف قائلاً: «مع تقدم المملكة العربية السعودية في تحقيق طموحات رؤية 2030 وتبنيها لتقنيات التنقل الجديدة، نرى فرصًا كبيرة للابتكارات الذكية مثل نظام القيادة الآلية (SIVP) لخلق تجربة قيادة أكثر سلاسة وراحة وتركيزًا على المستخدم. هدفنا هو مواصلة تقديم التقنيات المتقدمة التي تدعم مستقبل التنقل مع تلبية التوقعات المتغيرة للمستهلكين السعوديين».

تخطط شركة OMODAJAECOO لإدخال المزيد من تقنيات التنقل الذكية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تدريجياً إلى المملكة العربية السعودية كجزء من التزامها طويل الأمد بتطور مشهد التنقل في المملكة.