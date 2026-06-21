The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, received today in Cairo the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, along with the Foreign Ministers of the Quadripartite Group, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan.

During the reception, President El-Sisi welcomed the convening of the fourth meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Quadripartite Group in Cairo, emphasizing that recent regional developments have highlighted the central role of these countries as essential pillars for regional stability and security. He valued the intensive coordination that took place among the four countries in the past period, stressing the importance of continuing efforts to support the implementation of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding and to ensure the success of the negotiation process between the two sides.

The Foreign Minister and the Foreign Ministers of the group expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency for his generous hospitality and warm reception, as well as for facilitating the convening of the fourth meeting. They reaffirmed the steadfast position of the group’s countries to engage positively and constructively in efforts to support peace and stability both regionally and internationally, praising the constructive discussions that took place during their fourth meeting in Cairo.