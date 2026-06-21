استقبل رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية عبدالفتاح السيسي، في القاهرة اليوم، وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزراء خارجية المجموعة الرباعية نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار، ووزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج بجمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، ووزير خارجية الجمهورية التركية هاكان فيدان.

ورحّب الرئيس السيسي خلال الاستقبال بانعقاد الاجتماع الرابع لوزراء خارجية المجموعة الرباعية في القاهرة، مؤكدًا أن التطورات الإقليمية الأخيرة أبرزت محورية هذه الدول بصفتها ركائز أساسية للاستقرار والأمن الإقليميين، وثمّن التنسيق المكثف الذي جرى بين الدول الأربع خلال الفترة الماضية، مؤكدًا أهمية مواصلة العمل لدعم تنفيذ مذكرة التفاهم الأمريكية الإيرانية وإنجاح المسار التفاوضي بين الجانبين.

وأعرب وزير الخارجية ووزراء خارجية المجموعة عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لفخامته على كرم الضيافة وحسن الاستقبال وتسهيل انعقاد الاجتماع الرابع، مؤكدين الموقف الثابت لدول المجموعة بالانخراط الإيجابي والبنّاء في جهود دعم السلام والاستقرار إقليميًّا ودوليًّا، مشيدين بالمباحثات البنّاءة التي تضمنها اجتماعهم الرابع في القاهرة.