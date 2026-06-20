رُصد مساء أمس في سماء منطقة الحدود الشمالية مشهد فلكي لافت تمثّل في اقتران القمر بنجم قلب الأسد (Regulus)، ألمع نجوم كوكبة الأسد، حيث ظهر النجم قريبًا من القمر فوق الأفق في منظرٍ جذب أنظار المهتمين بالفلك وهواة التصوير.

وأوضح رئيس جمعية الفضاء والفلك زاهي الخليوي أن نجم قلب الأسد يُعد ألمع نجوم كوكبة الأسد وأحد أبرز النجوم اللامعة في السماء، مشيرًا إلى أن ما يُشاهد خلال هذه الظاهرة هو تقارب ظاهري فقط، إذ تفصل بين القمر والنجم مسافات شاسعة في الفضاء، إلا أنهما يبدوان متجاورين بالنسبة للراصد الأرضي.

وبيّن أن ظاهرة الاقتران تحدث عندما يظهر جرمان سماويان متقاربين ظاهريًا في السماء نتيجة اصطفافهما من منظور الراصد، مؤكدًا أن مثل هذه الظواهر تسهم في تعزيز الاهتمام بعلوم الفلك والرصد، وتتيح للهواة فرصة متابعة حركة الأجرام السماوية وتوثيقها.

وأشار إلى أن صفاء الأجواء واستقرار الأحوال الجوية في منطقة الحدود الشمالية أسهما في وضوح المشهد وإبراز تفاصيله، ما أتاح فرصة مميزة للمهتمين بالفلك وهواة التصوير لرصد الظاهرة وتوثيقها.