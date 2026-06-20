Last night, a remarkable astronomical scene was observed in the sky of the Northern Borders region, represented by the conjunction of the moon with the star Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation of Leo. The star appeared close to the moon above the horizon in a view that attracted the attention of astronomy enthusiasts and photography hobbyists.

Zahi Al-Khalawi, the president of the Space and Astronomy Association, explained that Regulus is considered the brightest star in the constellation of Leo and one of the most prominent bright stars in the sky. He pointed out that what is observed during this phenomenon is only an apparent closeness, as there are vast distances separating the moon and the star in space, yet they appear adjacent to each other from the perspective of an Earth observer.

He indicated that the phenomenon of conjunction occurs when two celestial bodies appear to be close together in the sky due to their alignment from the observer's viewpoint, emphasizing that such phenomena contribute to enhancing interest in astronomy and observation, and provide amateurs with the opportunity to follow and document the movement of celestial bodies.

He noted that the clarity of the atmosphere and the stability of weather conditions in the Northern Borders region contributed to the clarity of the scene and highlighted its details, providing a unique opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and photography hobbyists to observe and document the phenomenon.