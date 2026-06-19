Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

At the beginning of the call, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince for the efforts made by the Kingdom to support reaching a memorandum of understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, the Crown Prince expressed the Kingdom's welcome to the agreement reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran to end military operations, with mediation efforts made by the sisterly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Crown Prince also affirmed the Kingdom's aspiration to reach a permanent agreement that enhances the security and stability of the region.

Additionally, the call included discussions on the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance joint cooperation.