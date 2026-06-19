تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من دولة السيد محمد شهباز شريف رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية.

وفي بداية الاتصال أعرب دولة رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية عن شكره وتقديره لولي العهد للجهود التي بذلتها المملكة لدعم التوصل إلى مذكرة التفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية.

وقد أعرب ولي العهد خلال الاتصال عن ترحيب المملكة بالوصول إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية لإنهاء العمليات العسكرية بجهود وساطة بذلتها جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الشقيقة.

كما أكد ولي العهد تطلع المملكة الوصول إلى اتفاق دائم يعزز أمن واستقرار المنطقة.

كما جرى خلال الاتصال بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين وسبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك.