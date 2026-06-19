تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من دولة السيد محمد شهباز شريف رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية.
وفي بداية الاتصال أعرب دولة رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية عن شكره وتقديره لولي العهد للجهود التي بذلتها المملكة لدعم التوصل إلى مذكرة التفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية.
وقد أعرب ولي العهد خلال الاتصال عن ترحيب المملكة بالوصول إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية لإنهاء العمليات العسكرية بجهود وساطة بذلتها جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الشقيقة.
كما أكد ولي العهد تطلع المملكة الوصول إلى اتفاق دائم يعزز أمن واستقرار المنطقة.
كما جرى خلال الاتصال بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين وسبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
At the beginning of the call, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince for the efforts made by the Kingdom to support reaching a memorandum of understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.
During the call, the Crown Prince expressed the Kingdom's welcome to the agreement reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran to end military operations, with mediation efforts made by the sisterly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
The Crown Prince also affirmed the Kingdom's aspiration to reach a permanent agreement that enhances the security and stability of the region.
Additionally, the call included discussions on the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance joint cooperation.