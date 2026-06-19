The Emir of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, received the international accreditation certificate for "Best Workplace," achieved by the Hail Health Cluster, from the CEO of the cluster, Engineer Hatem Al-Rashdan. This is a new confirmation of the presence of the health sector in the region within the indicators of institutional excellence and quality of the work environment.

The Hail Health Cluster's attainment of international accreditation serves as a professional indicator reflecting the level of employee experience within the cluster's facilities, along with the associated institutional trust, job satisfaction, pride in belonging, and integration among health and administrative teams.

The certificate awarded to the cluster shows the validity of the accreditation from June 2026 to June 2027, as part of the "Best Workplace" certificate granted by an international organization specialized in measuring work environments, based on an evaluation of the employee experience within the facilities.

This accreditation holds special importance in the health sector, as the quality of the work environment is directly linked to the efficiency of performance within health facilities, the stability of personnel, and the enhancement of the service level provided to beneficiaries, especially in sectors that rely on medical, nursing, and administrative teams working around the clock.

The Emir of Hail receiving the certificate reflects His Highness's support and continuous follow-up on the development of health services in the region, enhancing the competitiveness of health facilities, and empowering national competencies, in line with the targets of health transformation and quality of life.

The CEO of the Hail Health Cluster, Engineer Hatem Al-Rashdan, confirmed that this achievement represents a motivation to continue developing the work environment and establishing a stimulating professional culture that contributes to improving the experience of both employees and beneficiaries together.