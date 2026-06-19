تسلّم أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، شهادة الاعتماد الدولية «أفضل بيئة عمل» التي حققها تجمع حائل الصحي، من الرئيس التنفيذي للتجمع المهندس حاتم الرشدان، في تأكيد جديد على حضور القطاع الصحي بالمنطقة ضمن مؤشرات التميز المؤسسي وجودة بيئة العمل.

وجاء حصول تجمع حائل الصحي على الاعتماد الدولي بوصفه مؤشرًا مهنيًا يعكس مستوى تجربة الموظفين داخل منشآت التجمع، وما يرتبط بها من ثقة مؤسسية، ورضا وظيفي، وفخر بالانتماء، وتكامل بين الفرق الصحية والإدارية.

وتظهر الشهادة الممنوحة للتجمع صلاحية الاعتماد من يونيو 2026 حتى يونيو 2027، ضمن شهادة «أفضل بيئة عمل» التي تمنحها منظمة دولية متخصصة في قياس بيئات العمل، بناءً على تقييم تجربة العاملين داخل المنشآت.

ويحمل هذا الاعتماد أهمية خاصة في القطاع الصحي، إذ ترتبط جودة بيئة العمل مباشرة بكفاءة الأداء داخل المنشآت الصحية، واستقرار الكوادر، ورفع مستوى الخدمة المقدمة للمستفيدين، خصوصًا في القطاعات التي تعتمد على فرق طبية وتمريضية وإدارية تعمل على مدار الساعة.

ويعكس تسلّم أمير منطقة حائل الشهادة دعم سموه ومتابعته المستمرة لتطوير الخدمات الصحية في المنطقة، وتعزيز تنافسية المنشآت الصحية، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات التحول الصحي وجودة الحياة.

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لتجمع حائل الصحي المهندس حاتم الرشدان أن هذا المنجز يمثل دافعًا لمواصلة تطوير بيئة العمل، وترسيخ ثقافة مهنية محفزة، تسهم في تحسين تجربة الموظف والمستفيد معًا.