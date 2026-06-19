The Saudi mathematics team achieved 6 international medals in the 30th edition of the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad for Juniors (JBMO 2026), hosted by Romania from June 15 to 20, with the participation of 140 students representing 23 countries.

The students managed to win one gold medal, two silver medals, and three bronze medals. The gold medal was awarded to student Hussein Abdullah Al-Imran from the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province, while the two silver medals were won by student Fares Mohammed Al-Kanhal from the General Administration of Education in Riyadh, and student Anwar Hossam Ghoneim from the General Administration of Education in Tabuk.

The bronze medals were awarded to student Jawad Mohammed Al-Nasser from the General Administration of Education in Al-Ahsa, student Moammal Siraj Al-Sihati from the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province, and student Mohsen Maher Khan from the General Administration of Education in Jeddah.

With this result, the Kingdom's total in the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad for Juniors has risen to 75 international medals, distributed as 12 gold medals, 28 silver medals, and 35 bronze medals, since it began participating in the Olympiad, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba," in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education.

This achievement came after an intensive scientific qualification journey that the students underwent as part of the Mawhiba program for international Olympiads, which included multiple stages of specialized training, preparatory camps, and advanced scientific tests, aimed at developing their mathematical abilities and honing their skills in solving complex problems, enabling them to compete at the highest international levels.

The Balkan Mathematical Olympiad for Juniors is an annual international scientific competition dedicated to gifted students in mathematics aged no more than 15.6 years, representing one of the most prominent global competitions in this field, where participants compete in solving high-level mathematical problems that require advanced skills in logical thinking, analysis, and mathematical creativity.

It is noteworthy that the Kingdom participated this year for the fourteenth time in the Olympiad, continuing to achieve a distinguished presence that reflects the quality of programs for discovering and nurturing talent, and enhances its position in international scientific forums, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a generation that competes globally in science and mathematics.