حقق المنتخب السعودي للرياضيات 6 ميداليات دولية في النسخة الـ(30) من أولمبياد البلقان للرياضيات للناشئين (JBMO 2026)، الذي استضافته رومانيا خلال الفترة من 15 حتى 20 يونيو الجاري، بمشاركة 140 طالبًا وطالبة يمثلون 23 دولة.
وتمكن الطلبة من حصد ميدالية ذهبية، وميداليتين فضيتين، وثلاث ميداليات برونزية، حيث حقق الطالب حسين عبدالله آل عمران من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية الميدالية الذهبية، فيما نال الميداليتين الفضيتين الطالب فارس محمد الكنهل من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض، والطالب أنور حسام غنيم من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة تبوك.
ونال الميداليات البرونزية كل من الطالب جواد محمد الناصر من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة الأحساء، والطالب مؤمل سراج السيهاتي من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية، والطالب محسن ماهر خان من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة.
وبهذه النتيجة، ارتفع رصيد المملكة في أولمبياد البلقان للرياضيات للناشئين إلى 75 ميدالية دولية، موزعة على 12 ميدالية ذهبية، و28 ميدالية فضية، و35 ميدالية برونزية، منذ بدء مشاركاتها في الأولمبياد، ممثلة بمؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة»، وبشراكة إستراتيجية مع وزارة التعليم.
وجاء هذا الإنجاز بعد رحلة تأهيل علمية مكثفة خضع لها الطلبة ضمن برنامج موهبة للأولمبيادات الدولية، شملت مراحل متعددة من التدريب المتخصص والمعسكرات التأهيلية والاختبارات العلمية المتقدمة؛ بهدف تنمية قدراتهم الرياضية وصقل مهاراتهم في حل المسائل المعقدة، وتمكينهم من المنافسة على أعلى المستويات الدولية.
ويُعد أولمبياد البلقان للرياضيات للناشئين مسابقة علمية دولية سنوية مخصصة للطلبة الموهوبين في الرياضيات ممن لا تتجاوز أعمارهم 15.6 عامًا، ويمثل إحدى أبرز المنافسات العالمية في هذا المجال، حيث يتنافس المشاركون في حل مسائل رياضية عالية المستوى تتطلب مهارات متقدمة في التفكير المنطقي والتحليل والإبداع الرياضي.
يُذكر أن المملكة شاركت هذا العام للمرة الرابعة عشرة في الأولمبياد، وتواصل تحقيق حضور متميز يعكس جودة برامج اكتشاف ورعاية الموهوبين، ويعزز مكانتها في المحافل العلمية الدولية، انسجامًا مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء جيل منافس عالميًا في العلوم والرياضيات.
The Saudi mathematics team achieved 6 international medals in the 30th edition of the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad for Juniors (JBMO 2026), hosted by Romania from June 15 to 20, with the participation of 140 students representing 23 countries.
The students managed to win one gold medal, two silver medals, and three bronze medals. The gold medal was awarded to student Hussein Abdullah Al-Imran from the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province, while the two silver medals were won by student Fares Mohammed Al-Kanhal from the General Administration of Education in Riyadh, and student Anwar Hossam Ghoneim from the General Administration of Education in Tabuk.
The bronze medals were awarded to student Jawad Mohammed Al-Nasser from the General Administration of Education in Al-Ahsa, student Moammal Siraj Al-Sihati from the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province, and student Mohsen Maher Khan from the General Administration of Education in Jeddah.
With this result, the Kingdom's total in the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad for Juniors has risen to 75 international medals, distributed as 12 gold medals, 28 silver medals, and 35 bronze medals, since it began participating in the Olympiad, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba," in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education.
This achievement came after an intensive scientific qualification journey that the students underwent as part of the Mawhiba program for international Olympiads, which included multiple stages of specialized training, preparatory camps, and advanced scientific tests, aimed at developing their mathematical abilities and honing their skills in solving complex problems, enabling them to compete at the highest international levels.
The Balkan Mathematical Olympiad for Juniors is an annual international scientific competition dedicated to gifted students in mathematics aged no more than 15.6 years, representing one of the most prominent global competitions in this field, where participants compete in solving high-level mathematical problems that require advanced skills in logical thinking, analysis, and mathematical creativity.
It is noteworthy that the Kingdom participated this year for the fourteenth time in the Olympiad, continuing to achieve a distinguished presence that reflects the quality of programs for discovering and nurturing talent, and enhances its position in international scientific forums, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a generation that competes globally in science and mathematics.