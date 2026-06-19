تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من أخيه ملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

كما تم خلال الاتصال بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.