تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من أخيه ملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
كما تم خلال الاتصال بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from his brother, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
During the call, they reviewed the latest regional developments and the efforts being made to enhance security and stability in the region.
They also discussed several topics of mutual interest during the call.