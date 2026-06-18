On behalf of the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, sponsored the graduation ceremony of the National Defense University students at the Ministry of Defense for the academic year 1447 AH.

Upon his arrival at the university's headquarters in Riyadh, he was welcomed by the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, and the university president, Major General Mohammed bin Jadoua Al-Ruwaili.

The Deputy Minister of Defense and the attendees watched a visual presentation titled "Two Years Since Launch... We Have Achieved and We Are Continuing," which showcased the university's programs and strategic plans, its role in the military education system, as well as its plans in the field of partnerships and international cooperation.

This was followed by the announcement of the graduation results for the Master’s program in Strategic Studies, batch (17), and the Master’s program in Military Sciences, batch (52), after which the outstanding graduates were honored.

The ceremony was attended by the Governor of the General Authority for Defense Development, Dr. Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, the Deputy Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghafili, the Commander of Air Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Mazid bin Suleiman Al-Amro, the advisor in the Ministry of Defense and CEO of the Ministry of Defense Development Program, Dr. Samir bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabeeb, the Commander of Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman, the Chief of Naval Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ghareebi, and the Chief of Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Saud Al-Juhani.