The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, participated today in a roundtable discussion in the German capital, Berlin, organized by the Berghof Foundation, with the attendance of a number of German thinkers and officials.

During the session, views were exchanged on the latest regional and international developments, and Al-Jubeir reviewed the methodology of the Kingdom's foreign policy and the priorities of Saudi climate action.

The session was attended by the Director General of the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Affairs Envoy, Ambassador Khalid bin Musaad Al-Anqari, and the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the Kingdom's Embassy in Berlin, Fahd bin Hithal Al-Hithal.