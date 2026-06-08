The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the execution of a capital punishment ruling against one of the perpetrators in the Eastern Province. Below is the text:

Allah Almighty said: {The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption on earth is that they be killed or crucified, or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides, or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and in the Hereafter, they will have a great punishment}.

Musa bin Hisham bin Majid Anbatawi - a Saudi national - committed the murder of his wife, Sarah bint Hamad bin Saad Al-Aqeel - a Saudi national - by strangling her and severing her head from her body with a sharp object.

Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. Upon being referred to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him, including the murder of the victim in a deceitful manner. Since what he did falls under the category of deceitful murder, and because the murder was carried out in a way that the victim felt safe from the perpetrator's treachery, he was sentenced to death as a punishment for deceitful murder. The ruling became final after being upheld by his reference, and a royal order was issued to implement what was legally determined.

The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator, Musa bin Hisham bin Majid Anbatawi - a Saudi national - on Monday, 22/12/1447 AH, corresponding to 8/6/2026, in the Eastern Province.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life and security. At the same time, it warns anyone who dares to attempt such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.