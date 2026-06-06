A new humanitarian aid convoy arrived yesterday in the Gaza Strip, provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, carrying food baskets as part of the Saudi popular campaign to assist the Palestinian people in the region.

The Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, the implementing partner of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Gaza, received the aid, as its field teams work to deliver assistance to the most needy families in the displacement camps and shelters.

This comes as an extension of the Kingdom's steadfast positions through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people during various crises and hardships, embodying its noble values and humanitarian message.