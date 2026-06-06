وصلت أمس إلى قطاع غزة قافلة مساعدات إنسانية جديدة مقدّمة من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، تحمل على متنها سلالاً غذائية، ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني في القطاع.
وتسلّم تلك المساعدات المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث -الشريك المنفذ لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في قطاع غزة-، إذ تعمل الفرق الميدانية التابعة له على إيصال المساعدات إلى الأسر الأكثر احتياجاً في مخيمات النزوح ومراكز الإيواء.
ويأتي ذلك امتداداً لمواقف المملكة الثابتة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في دعم الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق بمختلف الأزمات والمحن، مجسدةً قيمها النبيلة ورسالتها الإنسانية.
A new humanitarian aid convoy arrived yesterday in the Gaza Strip, provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, carrying food baskets as part of the Saudi popular campaign to assist the Palestinian people in the region.
The Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, the implementing partner of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Gaza, received the aid, as its field teams work to deliver assistance to the most needy families in the displacement camps and shelters.
This comes as an extension of the Kingdom's steadfast positions through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people during various crises and hardships, embodying its noble values and humanitarian message.