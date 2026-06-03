Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.

At the beginning of the call, both sides expressed their condemnation of the brutal Iranian attacks targeting the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, denouncing Iran's violation of their sovereignty and undermining efforts to calm the current tensions.

They also discussed recent developments and their joint efforts to restore security and stability in the region.