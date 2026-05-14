يُتيح التطبيق الوطني الشامل (توكلنا) لحجاج بيت الله الحرام والعاملين في موسم حج 1447هـ الوصول إلى الخدمات الحكومية المعنية في موسم الحج بـ(19) لغة تغطي لغات مختلف الدول التي يفد منها ضيوف الرحمن، وذلك في إطار سعي الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) لتحقيق التكامل مع الجهات الخدمية في موسم الحج، عبر تقديم خدمات تقنية متقدمة تُسهم في تيسير رحلة الحجاج منذ لحظة وصولهم للمملكة مرورًا بدخولهم إلى مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، ثم زيارة المسجد النبوي، وحتى مغادرتهم إلى بلدانهم بطمأنينة.
وتتضمن قائمة لغات «توكلنا» اللغات التالية: العربية، والإنجليزية، والإندونيسية، والهندية، والأردية، والتركية، والفرنسية، والبنغالية، والفارسية، والماليزية، والروسية، والصينية، والفلبينية، والألمانية، والهولندية، واليابانية، والإيطالية، والإسبانية، والبرتغالية.
ويمكن للحاج الدخول للتطبيق بخطوات سهلة، يستعرض من خلالها العديد من الخدمات التي تهمه في رحلته الإيمانية، ومنها خدمة تصاريح الحج التي يمكن الاطلاع عليها عبر «توكلنا»، بالتكامل مع المنصة الرقمية الموحدة لتصاريح الحج «منصة تصريح»، بالإضافة إلى استعراض جميع أنواع تصاريح الحج الصادرة من جميع الجهات الحكومية، وتشمل: بطاقة تصريح الحاج، وتصاريح دخول مكة، إضافة إلى تصريح العمل والمتطوع والمركبة.
ويعد التطبيق الوطني الشامل «توكلنا» أداة رقمية موثوقة وفعّالة تدعم تنقلات الحجاج اليومية، وتوفّر لهم تجربة رقمية أكثر سلاسة وطمأنينة، لما يتمتع به من تكامل في الخدمات، وسرعة في الاستجابة، مما يجعله رفيقًا رقميًّا أساسيًّا للحجاج خلال تأديتهم مناسك الحج وأثناء زيارتهم لمسجد الرسول المصطفى في المدينة المنورة عقب انتهائهم من الحج، حيث يمكن حجز زيارة الروضة الشريفة عبر خدمة بوابة المناسك في توكلنا.
ويتيح تطبيق «توكلنا» خلال الحج الحصول على حزمة من الخدمات المقدمة من مختلف الجهات التي تلبي احتياجات الحاج اليومية، من بينها: «الاستماع إلى خطبة عرفة» بمختلف اللغات، وخدمة «أسعفني» لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة بخطوات مبسطة، بالإضافة إلى خدمة «متابعة أحوال الطقس» التي توفّر توقعات آنية ويومية للظروف المناخية في المشاعر المقدسة خلال أيام الحج، كما يوفّر التطبيق خدمات أخرى مثل: تحديد اتجاه القبلة، ومواقيت الصلاة، والمصحف الشريف، وغيرها من الخدمات التي تُعين الحاج على أداء المناسك بكل راحة وأمان.
ويمكن الاستفادة من هذه الخدمات عبر تحميل تطبيق «توكلنا» من المتاجر الإلكترونية الرسمية (App Store, Google Play, AppGallery, Galaxy Store)، ضمن حزمة رقمية متكاملة تُمكّن ضيوف الرحمن من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسرٍ وسهولة، في إطار تحقيق مستهدفات برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030 التي تُولي خدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين أولوية قصوى عبر تسخير الحلول التقنية الذكية التي تكفل تسهيل رحلة الحج على ضيوف الرحمن وخدمتهم بكل الوسائل المتاحة لهم.
ويضم تطبيق «توكلنا» أكثر من (1300) خدمة بالتعاون مع أكثر من (350) جهة حكومية، بتصنيفات متعددة للخدمات مثل: الشخصية والأسرية والتعليمية والصحية والعدلية والمهنية والسياحية والترفيهية، إلى جانب تقديم العديد من الإمكانات والتسهيلات الكبيرة التي تعمل بتقنية وموثوقية عاليتين، ويتجاوز عدد مستخدمي «توكلنا» أكثر من (35) مليون مستفيد.
The comprehensive national application (Tawakkalna) allows the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah and those working during the Hajj season of 1447 AH to access relevant government services in the Hajj season in (19) languages that cover the languages of various countries from which the guests of Allah arrive. This is part of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority's (SDAIA) efforts to achieve integration with service entities during the Hajj season, by providing advanced technical services that contribute to facilitating the pilgrims' journey from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom, through their entry into Mecca and the holy sites, then visiting the Prophet's Mosque, until their departure to their countries with peace of mind.
The list of languages in "Tawakkalna" includes the following: Arabic, English, Indonesian, Hindi, Urdu, Turkish, French, Bengali, Persian, Malaysian, Russian, Chinese, Filipino, German, Dutch, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Pilgrims can access the application with easy steps, through which they can view many services that are important to them during their spiritual journey, including the Hajj permits service, which can be accessed via "Tawakkalna," in integration with the unified digital platform for Hajj permits "Permit Platform," in addition to viewing all types of Hajj permits issued by all government entities, including: the pilgrim's permit card, permits to enter Mecca, as well as work, volunteer, and vehicle permits.
The comprehensive national application "Tawakkalna" is a reliable and effective digital tool that supports the daily movements of pilgrims and provides them with a smoother and more reassuring digital experience, due to its integration of services and quick response, making it an essential digital companion for pilgrims during their performance of Hajj rituals and during their visit to the Prophet's Mosque in Medina after completing Hajj, where they can book a visit to the noble Rawdah through the rituals gateway service in Tawakkalna.
The "Tawakkalna" application during Hajj provides a package of services offered by various entities that meet the daily needs of the pilgrim, including: "Listening to the Arafah sermon" in various languages, and the "Emergency Assistance" service to request help in emergencies with simplified steps, in addition to the "Weather Monitoring" service that provides real-time and daily forecasts of weather conditions in the holy sites during the days of Hajj. The application also offers other services such as: determining the Qibla direction, prayer times, the Holy Quran, and other services that assist the pilgrim in performing the rituals with comfort and safety.
These services can be accessed by downloading the "Tawakkalna" application from official electronic stores (App Store, Google Play, AppGallery, Galaxy Store), as part of a comprehensive digital package that enables the guests of Allah to perform their rituals with ease and convenience, in line with achieving the objectives of the Guest of Allah Service Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritizes serving pilgrims and Umrah performers by harnessing smart technical solutions that ensure the facilitation of the Hajj journey for the guests of Allah and serving them by all available means.
The "Tawakkalna" application includes more than (1300) services in cooperation with more than (350) government entities, with multiple classifications of services such as: personal, family, educational, health, judicial, professional, tourism, and entertainment, in addition to providing many significant capabilities and facilities that operate with high technology and reliability, and the number of "Tawakkalna" users exceeds (35) million beneficiaries.