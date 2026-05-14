The comprehensive national application (Tawakkalna) allows the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah and those working during the Hajj season of 1447 AH to access relevant government services in the Hajj season in (19) languages that cover the languages of various countries from which the guests of Allah arrive. This is part of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority's (SDAIA) efforts to achieve integration with service entities during the Hajj season, by providing advanced technical services that contribute to facilitating the pilgrims' journey from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom, through their entry into Mecca and the holy sites, then visiting the Prophet's Mosque, until their departure to their countries with peace of mind.

The list of languages in "Tawakkalna" includes the following: Arabic, English, Indonesian, Hindi, Urdu, Turkish, French, Bengali, Persian, Malaysian, Russian, Chinese, Filipino, German, Dutch, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Pilgrims can access the application with easy steps, through which they can view many services that are important to them during their spiritual journey, including the Hajj permits service, which can be accessed via "Tawakkalna," in integration with the unified digital platform for Hajj permits "Permit Platform," in addition to viewing all types of Hajj permits issued by all government entities, including: the pilgrim's permit card, permits to enter Mecca, as well as work, volunteer, and vehicle permits.

The comprehensive national application "Tawakkalna" is a reliable and effective digital tool that supports the daily movements of pilgrims and provides them with a smoother and more reassuring digital experience, due to its integration of services and quick response, making it an essential digital companion for pilgrims during their performance of Hajj rituals and during their visit to the Prophet's Mosque in Medina after completing Hajj, where they can book a visit to the noble Rawdah through the rituals gateway service in Tawakkalna.

The "Tawakkalna" application during Hajj provides a package of services offered by various entities that meet the daily needs of the pilgrim, including: "Listening to the Arafah sermon" in various languages, and the "Emergency Assistance" service to request help in emergencies with simplified steps, in addition to the "Weather Monitoring" service that provides real-time and daily forecasts of weather conditions in the holy sites during the days of Hajj. The application also offers other services such as: determining the Qibla direction, prayer times, the Holy Quran, and other services that assist the pilgrim in performing the rituals with comfort and safety.

These services can be accessed by downloading the "Tawakkalna" application from official electronic stores (App Store, Google Play, AppGallery, Galaxy Store), as part of a comprehensive digital package that enables the guests of Allah to perform their rituals with ease and convenience, in line with achieving the objectives of the Guest of Allah Service Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritizes serving pilgrims and Umrah performers by harnessing smart technical solutions that ensure the facilitation of the Hajj journey for the guests of Allah and serving them by all available means.

The "Tawakkalna" application includes more than (1300) services in cooperation with more than (350) government entities, with multiple classifications of services such as: personal, family, educational, health, judicial, professional, tourism, and entertainment, in addition to providing many significant capabilities and facilities that operate with high technology and reliability, and the number of "Tawakkalna" users exceeds (35) million beneficiaries.