On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji participated today in New Delhi, India, in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries titled "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability," where the Kingdom's participation in the meeting comes as an invited country.

The Deputy Foreign Minister delivered a speech in which he emphasized that the world is witnessing rapid technological and economic transformations, and special attention should be given to enabling countries to keep pace with the accelerating digital transformation, especially in light of the growing opportunities and future implications associated with artificial intelligence. He stated that ensuring equitable access to technology and digital capabilities will remain a fundamental element in achieving sustainable and balanced development for all.

He said: "The Kingdom affirms that stability in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea is not merely a regional matter, but represents a fundamental pillar for the resilience and stability of the global economy, especially during times of uncertainty and crises. Maintaining this stability is a shared responsibility and a collective interest for the entire international community."

He stressed that the Kingdom expresses its deep concern regarding the current situation and the recent attacks targeting the Gulf countries and Jordan. The Kingdom also emphasizes the importance of de-escalation, restraint, and adherence to international law, reiterating the necessity of avoiding any further steps that could exacerbate tensions in the region, while reaffirming the importance of continued dialogue among all concerned parties, including the BRICS countries, in support of efforts to enhance regional stability and security.

He noted that the region remains a vital hub within global trade networks, as a large portion of global energy supplies and commercial goods between Asia and Europe passes through the maritime corridors of the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea. He emphasized that any disruption affecting the security or stability of this region would have immediate and far-reaching implications for global energy markets, inflation rates, sustainable development efforts, and global economic growth in general.