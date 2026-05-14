نيابةً عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي اليوم، في اجتماع وزراء خارجية دول مجموعة بريكس بعنوان «البناء من أجل الصمود والابتكار والتعاون والاستدامة»، حيث تأتي مشاركة المملكة في الاجتماع بصفتها دولة مدعوة.
وألقى نائب وزير الخارجية كلمةً أكد فيها أن العالم يشهد تحولات تكنولوجية واقتصادية متسارعة، وينبغي إيلاء اهتمام خاص لتمكين الدول من مواكبة التحول الرقمي المتسارع، لا سيما في ظل الفرص المتنامية والآثار المستقبلية المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، حيث سيظل ضمان الوصول العادل إلى التكنولوجيا والقدرات الرقمية عنصرًا أساسيًا لتحقيق تنمية مستدامة ومتوازنة للجميع.
وقال: «إن المملكة تؤكد أن الاستقرار في الخليج العربي والبحر الأحمر ليس مجرد شأن إقليمي، بل يمثل ركيزة أساسية لصمود واستقرار الاقتصاد العالمي، لا سيما خلال فترات عدم اليقين والأزمات، وإن الحفاظ على هذا الاستقرار يعد مسؤولية مشتركة ومصلحة جماعية للمجتمع الدولي بأسره».
وأكد أن المملكة تعرب عن بالغ قلقها إزاء الوضع الراهن والهجمات الأخيرة التي طالت دول الخليج والأردن، كما تشدد المملكة على أهمية خفض التصعيد وضبط النفس والالتزام بالقانون الدولي، مع التأكيد على ضرورة تجنب أي خطوات إضافية من شأنها أن تؤدي إلى تفاقم التوترات في المنطقة، مجددًا تأكيد المملكة بأهمية استمرار الحوار بين جميع الأطراف المعنية بما في ذلك دول مجموعة بريكس دعمًا للجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز الاستقرار والأمن الإقليميين.
وذكر أن المنطقة لا تزال تمثل محورًا حيويًا ضمن شبكات التجارة العالمية، حيث يمر جزء كبير من إمدادات الطاقة العالمية والبضائع التجارية بين آسيا وأوروبا عبر الممرات البحرية في الخليج العربي والبحر الأحمر، مؤكدًا أن أي اضطراب يؤثر في أمن هذه المنطقة أو استقرارها ستكون له تداعيات فورية وواسعة النطاق على أسواق الطاقة العالمية ومعدلات التضخم وجهود التنمية المستدامة والنمو الاقتصادي العالمي بشكل عام.
On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji participated today in New Delhi, India, in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries titled "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability," where the Kingdom's participation in the meeting comes as an invited country.
The Deputy Foreign Minister delivered a speech in which he emphasized that the world is witnessing rapid technological and economic transformations, and special attention should be given to enabling countries to keep pace with the accelerating digital transformation, especially in light of the growing opportunities and future implications associated with artificial intelligence. He stated that ensuring equitable access to technology and digital capabilities will remain a fundamental element in achieving sustainable and balanced development for all.
He said: "The Kingdom affirms that stability in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea is not merely a regional matter, but represents a fundamental pillar for the resilience and stability of the global economy, especially during times of uncertainty and crises. Maintaining this stability is a shared responsibility and a collective interest for the entire international community."
He stressed that the Kingdom expresses its deep concern regarding the current situation and the recent attacks targeting the Gulf countries and Jordan. The Kingdom also emphasizes the importance of de-escalation, restraint, and adherence to international law, reiterating the necessity of avoiding any further steps that could exacerbate tensions in the region, while reaffirming the importance of continued dialogue among all concerned parties, including the BRICS countries, in support of efforts to enhance regional stability and security.
He noted that the region remains a vital hub within global trade networks, as a large portion of global energy supplies and commercial goods between Asia and Europe passes through the maritime corridors of the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea. He emphasized that any disruption affecting the security or stability of this region would have immediate and far-reaching implications for global energy markets, inflation rates, sustainable development efforts, and global economic growth in general.