India has tightened restrictions on gold imports into the country, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensifies efforts to defend the rupee from the repercussions of the ongoing war in the Middle East.



A government notification stated that imports of bullion exceeding 100 kilograms will be subject to prior approvals. It mentioned that any subsequent imports will only be granted after executing exports equivalent to 50%.



Emergency Measures



The new import licensing rules come days after the government raised customs duties on gold and silver imports to more than double to support the local currency.



New Delhi is considering several emergency measures to bolster foreign exchange reserves and mitigate the damage caused by the war in the Middle East.