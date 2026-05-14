شددت الهند القيود على استيراد الذهب إلى البلاد، مع تكثيف رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي جهوده للدفاع عن الروبية من تداعيات الحرب التي يشهدها الشرق الأوسط.
وأفاد إخطار حكومي بأن واردات السبائك التي تتجاوز 100 كيلوغرام ستخضع لتصاريح مسبقة. وذكر أن أي واردات لاحقة لن تُمنح إلا بعد تنفيذ صادرات تعادل 50%.
خطوات طارئة
وتأتي قواعد تراخيص الاستيراد الجديدة بعد أيام من رفع الحكومة الرسوم الجمركية على واردات الذهب والفضة إلى أكثر من الضعف لدعم العملة المحلية.
وتدرس نيودلهي عدة خطوات طارئة لتعزيز احتياطيات النقد الأجنبي والحد من الأضرار الناجمة عن الحرب التي يشهدها الشرق الأوسط.
India has tightened restrictions on gold imports into the country, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensifies efforts to defend the rupee from the repercussions of the ongoing war in the Middle East.
A government notification stated that imports of bullion exceeding 100 kilograms will be subject to prior approvals. It mentioned that any subsequent imports will only be granted after executing exports equivalent to 50%.
Emergency Measures
The new import licensing rules come days after the government raised customs duties on gold and silver imports to more than double to support the local currency.
New Delhi is considering several emergency measures to bolster foreign exchange reserves and mitigate the damage caused by the war in the Middle East.