The Director General of the Radio and Television Authority, Abdulrahman Al-Hazza, confirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are currently in a phase of reaping the benefits of the "Gulf achievements" that have accumulated over many years of joint work and integration among member states, noting that these achievements have encompassed various sectors and contributed to enhancing the well-being and stability of the Gulf citizen.





Al-Hazza stated to "Okaz" during the "Gulf Achievements Forum" that the achievements are "numerous and cannot be counted," indicating that recent years have witnessed a noticeable acceleration in the volume of accomplishments and integration among the council's countries, thanks to the methodology adopted by the leaders of the Gulf states.



He added that the GCC countries possess a "rational media" that has contributed to highlighting the Gulf achievements as an influential soft power, pointing out that the Gulf media discourse has been characterized by transparency, revealing truths, and educating citizens, in addition to conveying the true image of achievements abroad.





He explained that journalism, various media outlets, and social media platforms have collaborated at both individual and institutional levels, which has contributed to achieving successes that have received widespread acclaim, emphasizing that Gulf media has played a pivotal role in countering attempts to cast doubt on the achievements made.





Al-Hazza pointed out that citizens of the GCC countries are currently experiencing a state of well-being and stability as a result of the accumulation of these achievements and Gulf accomplishments, affirming that joint Gulf work is proceeding according to a clear vision that enhances development and integration among the council's countries.