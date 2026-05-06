تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رسالة خطية من رئيسة وزراء اليابان ساناي تاكايتشي، وتسلّم الرسالة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، خلال استقباله وزير الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة في اليابان ريوسي أكازاوا.

استعراض العلاقات

وخلال الاستقبال، جرى استعراض العلاقات الثنائية والإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك، خصوصاً في مجالات الاقتصاد وموارد الطاقة، وتناول المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المشتركة حيال التطورات في مضيق هرمز، والتأكيد على أهمية حرية وسلامة الممرات المائية الدولية بما يحفظ للمنطقة والعالم الأمن والاستقرار، ويضمن استمرار سلاسة إمدادات الطاقة.