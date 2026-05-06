Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a written message from the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaiichi, which was delivered by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah during his meeting with the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan, Ryoshi Akazawa.

Review of Relations

During the meeting, the bilateral and strategic relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed, and ways to enhance joint cooperation were discussed, particularly in the fields of economy and energy resources. The regional developments and joint efforts regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz were also addressed, emphasizing the importance of freedom and safety of international waterways to ensure security and stability for the region and the world, as well as to guarantee the continued smooth supply of energy.