The passport control at the Al-Wadiah border crossing in the Najran region welcomed the guests of الرحمن arriving from the Republic of Yemen to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year, and completed their entry procedures smoothly and easily.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed its readiness to receive the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah for this year's Hajj season, facilitating their procedures by utilizing all its capabilities through supporting its platforms at international crossings (air, land, and sea) with the latest technical devices operated by qualified personnel fluent in the languages of the guests of الرحمن.