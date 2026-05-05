استقبلت جوازات منفذ الوديعة بمنطقة نجران اليوم، ضيوف الرحمن القادمين من جمهورية اليمن لأداء فريضة الحج لهذا العام، وأنهت إجراءات دخولهم بيسر وسهولة.
وأكدت المديرية العامة للجوازات جاهزيتها لاستقبال حجاج بيت الله الحرام لموسم حج هذا العام، وتسهيل إجراءاتهم بتسخير إمكاناتها كافة من خلال دعم منصاتها في المنافذ الدولية (الجوية، والبرية، والبحرية) بأحدث الأجهزة التقنية التي يعمل عليها كوادر بشرية مؤهلة بلغات ضيوف الرحمن.
The passport control at the Al-Wadiah border crossing in the Najran region welcomed the guests of الرحمن arriving from the Republic of Yemen to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year, and completed their entry procedures smoothly and easily.
The General Directorate of Passports confirmed its readiness to receive the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah for this year's Hajj season, facilitating their procedures by utilizing all its capabilities through supporting its platforms at international crossings (air, land, and sea) with the latest technical devices operated by qualified personnel fluent in the languages of the guests of الرحمن.