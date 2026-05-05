The Muslim World League strongly condemned the attack that targeted a site at the "Khartoum" airport in the Republic of Sudan.

In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated full solidarity with the Republic of Sudan regarding all that threatens its security, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legitimate institutions. He emphasized the urgent necessity for an immediate halt to these violations and compliance with the contents of the "Jeddah Declaration" and relevant international laws concerning the protection of civilians and civilian facilities, and to spare the Sudanese people and their resources the horrors of war and its repercussions.