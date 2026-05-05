أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- الهجوم الذي استهدف موقعاً في مطار «الخرطوم» بجمهورية السودان.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، التأكيدَ على التضامنِ الكاملِ مع جمهورية السودان، تجاهَ كلِّ ما يهدّد أمنَها واستقرارها وسيادتها ووحدة أراضيها ومؤسساتها الشرعية، مشدداً على الضرورةِ الملحّة للوقف الفوري لهذه الانتهاكات، والامتثال لمضامين «إعلان جدة»، والقوانين الدولية ذات الصّلة، بشأن حماية المدنيين والمرافق المدنيّة، وتجنيب الشَّعب السوداني ومقدَّراتِه وَيلات الحرب وتداعياتِها.