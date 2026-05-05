أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- الهجوم الذي استهدف موقعاً في مطار «الخرطوم» بجمهورية السودان.
وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، التأكيدَ على التضامنِ الكاملِ مع جمهورية السودان، تجاهَ كلِّ ما يهدّد أمنَها واستقرارها وسيادتها ووحدة أراضيها ومؤسساتها الشرعية، مشدداً على الضرورةِ الملحّة للوقف الفوري لهذه الانتهاكات، والامتثال لمضامين «إعلان جدة»، والقوانين الدولية ذات الصّلة، بشأن حماية المدنيين والمرافق المدنيّة، وتجنيب الشَّعب السوداني ومقدَّراتِه وَيلات الحرب وتداعياتِها.
The Muslim World League strongly condemned the attack that targeted a site at the "Khartoum" airport in the Republic of Sudan.
In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated full solidarity with the Republic of Sudan regarding all that threatens its security, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legitimate institutions. He emphasized the urgent necessity for an immediate halt to these violations and compliance with the contents of the "Jeddah Declaration" and relevant international laws concerning the protection of civilians and civilian facilities, and to spare the Sudanese people and their resources the horrors of war and its repercussions.