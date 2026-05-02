أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيرًا بأحد الجناة في منطقة الرياض، فيما يلي نصه: قال الله تعالى: «ولا تفسدوا في الأرض بعد إصلاحها»، وقال تعالى: «ولا تبغ الفساد في الأرض إن الله لا يحب المفسدين»، وقال تعالى: «والله لا يحب الفساد»، وقال تعالى: «إنما جزاء الذين يحاربون الله ورسوله ويسعون في الأرض فسادًا أن يقتلوا أو يصلبوا أو تقطع أيديهم وأرجلهم من خلاف أو ينفوا من الأرض ذلك لهم خزي في الدنيا ولهم في الآخرة عذاب عظيم».
أقدم/ عبدالله بن فهد بن هادي القحطاني -سعودي الجنسية- على جلب وتلقي أقراص مؤثرة عقليًا خاضعة لتنظيم التداول الطبي بقصد الترويج، وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليه وقتله تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.
وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا بالجاني/ عبدالله بن فهد بن هادي القحطاني -سعودي الجنسية- يوم السبت 15 / 11 / 1447هـ الموافق 2 / 5 / 2026م بمنطقة الرياض.
ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على حماية أمن المواطن والمقيم من آفة المخدرات، وإيقاع أشد العقوبات المقررة نظامًا بحق مهربيها ومروجيها، لما تسببه من إزهاق للأرواح البريئة، وفساد جسيم في النشء والفرد والمجتمع، وانتهاك لحقوقهم، وهي تحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من يقدم على ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.
والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.
The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of a death penalty ruling against one of the perpetrators in the Riyadh region. Below is the text: Allah Almighty said: "And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation," and He said: "And do not seek corruption in the land; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters," and He said: "And Allah does not like corruption," and He said: "The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment."
Abdullah bin Fahd bin Hadi Al-Qahtani - a Saudi national - was involved in bringing and receiving mind-altering pills subject to medical trading regulations for the purpose of promotion. By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being filed against him for committing the crime. Upon his referral to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death as a deterrent. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.
The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator, Abdullah bin Fahd bin Hadi Al-Qahtani - a Saudi national - on Saturday, 15/11/1447 AH, corresponding to 2/5/2026 AD, in the Riyadh region.
The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the severest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters, due to the loss of innocent lives and the severe corruption it causes in individuals, youth, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.
And Allah is the guide to the straight path.