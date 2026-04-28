ضبطت قوات أمن الحج مقيماً من الجنسية الباكستانية لمخالفته أنظمة الحج وتعليماته، بنقل 5 مقيمين من الجنسية نفسها، ومحاولة دخول العاصمة المقدسة والبقاء فيها دون الحصول على تصريح بالحج، وأوقفوا واتُخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.

وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لموسم حج هذا العام (1447)، والتعاون مع الجهات المعنية؛ لتحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، مؤكداً أن مخالفتها تعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية.

ودعا إلى المبادرة بالإبلاغ عن المخالفين عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض.