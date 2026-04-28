ضبطت قوات أمن الحج مقيماً من الجنسية الباكستانية لمخالفته أنظمة الحج وتعليماته، بنقل 5 مقيمين من الجنسية نفسها، ومحاولة دخول العاصمة المقدسة والبقاء فيها دون الحصول على تصريح بالحج، وأوقفوا واتُخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.
وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لموسم حج هذا العام (1447)، والتعاون مع الجهات المعنية؛ لتحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، مؤكداً أن مخالفتها تعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية.
ودعا إلى المبادرة بالإبلاغ عن المخالفين عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض.
The Hajj security forces apprehended a resident of Pakistani nationality for violating Hajj regulations and instructions by transporting 5 other residents of the same nationality and attempting to enter the holy capital and stay there without obtaining a Hajj permit. They were stopped, and legal actions were taken against them.
The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, emphasizing that violations expose offenders to legal penalties.
They called for immediate reporting of violators via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, and Riyadh.