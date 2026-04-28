غادر جدة، اليوم، نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان، عقب المشاركة في القمة الخليجية التشاورية.
وكان في وداعه بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي في جدة، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الإمارات سلطان بن عبدالله العنقري.
Today, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left Jeddah after participating in the Gulf Cooperation Council consultative summit.
He was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the UAE, Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Anqari.