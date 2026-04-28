غادر جدة، اليوم، نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان، عقب المشاركة في القمة الخليجية التشاورية.

وكان في وداعه بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي في جدة، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الإمارات سلطان بن عبدالله العنقري.