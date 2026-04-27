رعى أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مساء اليوم، حفل تخريج 1800 طالب من الجامعة السعودية الإلكترونية من مرحلتي البكالوريوس والماجستير للعام الجامعي 1447هـ، في مسرح ميادين بالدرعية.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل، رئيس الجامعة السعودية الإلكترونية الدكتور محمد بن يحيى مرضي، وعدد من قيادات الجامعة.

وبعد السلام الملكي، بُدئ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، ثم انطلقت مسيرة الخريجين.

عقب ذلك أُلقيت كلمة الخريجين، ثمنوا فيها رعاية وتشريف أمير منطقة الرياض لحفل تتويج مسيرتهم العلمية، معبرين عن فرحتهم وسعادتهم بنيل قطاف ثمرة الجهد الذي بذلوه، واستمروا عليه طلباً للعلم والمعرفة وخدمة للوطن والقيادة.

ثم ألقى رئيس الجامعة السعودية الإلكترونية، كلمة بهذه المناسبة، أعرب فيها عن الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على الدعم والاهتمام الذي يوليانه للتعليم والبحث والابتكار.

وثمن لأمير منطقة الرياض رعايته حفل التخرّج، معرباً عن سعادته وتقديره لحضوره وتشريفه هذه المناسبة.

وأوضح أن الجامعة السعودية الإلكترونية منذ تأسيسها حرصت على تبني نموذج تعليمي متقدم، يقوم على التكامل بين التعليم الحضوري والتقنيات الرقمية، بما يسهم في تطوير التجربة التعليمية ورفع جاهزية الطلبة للمنافسة على المستويين المحلي والدولي، مهنئاً الخريجين بهذه المناسبة، ومؤكداً أهمية استثمار ما اكتسبوه من معارف ومهارات في خدمة دينهم ثم قيادتهم ووطنهم، والإسهام الفاعل في مسيرة التنمية.
عقب ذلك شاهد أمير منطقة الرياض فيلماً وثائقياً حول جهود وإنجازات الجامعة التعليمية والأكاديمية والبحثية، وعرضاً حياً بعنوان (رحلة طالب)، ثم التُقطت الصور الجماعية.