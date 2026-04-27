The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, this evening, sponsored the graduation ceremony of 1800 students from the Saudi Electronic University for the bachelor's and master's degrees for the academic year 1447 AH, at the Meyaadeen Theater in Al-Dhahriah.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony venue, he was welcomed by the President of the Saudi Electronic University, Dr. Mohammed bin Yahya Mardhi, and several university leaders.

After the royal anthem, the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the graduates' procession.



Subsequently, a speech was delivered by the graduates, in which they expressed their gratitude for the sponsorship and honor of the Prince of Riyadh Region at the ceremony celebrating their academic journey, expressing their joy and happiness at reaping the fruits of their efforts, which they have continuously pursued in the quest for knowledge and service to their country and leadership.



Then, the President of the Saudi Electronic University delivered a speech on this occasion, expressing his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the support and attention they give to education, research, and innovation.

He thanked the Prince of Riyadh Region for sponsoring the graduation ceremony, expressing his happiness and appreciation for his presence and honor at this occasion.



He explained that the Saudi Electronic University, since its establishment, has been keen to adopt an advanced educational model that integrates in-person education with digital technologies, contributing to the development of the educational experience and enhancing students' readiness to compete at both local and international levels, congratulating the graduates on this occasion and emphasizing the importance of investing what they have gained in knowledge and skills in serving their religion, then their leadership and country, and actively contributing to the development journey.



Following that, the Prince of Riyadh Region watched a documentary film about the university's educational, academic, and research efforts and achievements, along with a live presentation titled (The Student's Journey), after which group photos were taken.