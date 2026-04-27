The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, in cooperation with the King Abdulaziz Foundation, held a historical photo exhibition in the capital, Moscow, today, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Georgy Borisenkov, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Russian Federation, Ambassador Sami bin Mohammed Al-Sadhan.

The Ambassador Al-Sadhan emphasized in a speech on this occasion the importance of the exhibition held at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which reviewed the journey of 100 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations through a collection of historical photos and documents that highlighted important milestones in the history of relations between the two friendly countries.

He said: "This year, the Kingdom and Russia commemorate the first centenary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries through celebrations and activities that will take place on this occasion, covering many aspects, most notably the economic, cultural, tourism, and sports sectors. This exhibition, which includes carefully selected historical photos and documents, aims to revive a rich historical memory filled with achievements, initiatives, and strategic partnerships between two pivotal states that hold significant weight and status on the international stage."



The ambassador pointed out that Saudi-Russian relations are witnessing rapid growth in many areas, transforming the centenary celebration into a unique occasion to revive a diplomatic memory filled with ambitious projects that pave the way for a new phase of strategic partnerships, wishing that both countries and their friendly peoples enjoy further progress and prosperity.For his part, Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenkov revealed an increase in the frequency of flights between the two countries, noting that Russian flights to the Kingdom recorded a growth of 42% during the year 2025, while Saudi flights to Russia increased by more than 35%.





Borisenkov announced that the agreement for mutual visa exemption for citizens of both countries will come into effect starting from May 11, emphasizing that joint efforts have made the relations between Moscow and Riyadh more constructive and diverse.

It is worth mentioning that this exhibition comes in celebration of the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, which officially began in February 1926.