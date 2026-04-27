The police in the Makkah region arrested 5 residents of Egyptian nationality for violating the regulations and instructions of Hajj by entering the holy capital and staying there without obtaining a Hajj permit, documenting this and sharing it on social media. They were detained, and legal actions were taken against them.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the instructions governing this year's Hajj season (1447) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, emphasizing that violations expose offenders to legal penalties.

It called for immediate reporting of violators via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other areas.