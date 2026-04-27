The Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, inspected the readiness of hospitality facilities and temporary accommodations designated for housing pilgrims during the Hajj season of 1447, and assessed the level of services provided to the guests of Allah at their accommodation sites.

The tour included hospitality facilities and temporary accommodations in Mecca, where he reviewed the operational workflow and the readiness of the facilities and services provided to the pilgrims, which contributes to enhancing the quality of service within the accommodation facilities.



During the tour, he met with trained tourism staff serving the guests of Allah and reviewed their readiness and role in providing services to the pilgrims, reflecting the impact of the training and qualification programs implemented by the ministry to empower national competencies in the tourism sector.

He also visited the branch of the Ministry of Tourism in the Mecca region, which contributes to enhancing the ministry's field presence throughout the year, bringing its services closer to investors and operators, and supporting monitoring and oversight activities during the season on hospitality facilities and temporary accommodations designated for housing pilgrims.

Al-Khateeb held a meeting at the Mecca Chamber of Commerce with investors and operators of hospitality facilities and temporary accommodations to discuss the sector's readiness for the Hajj season of 1447, and to discuss ways to improve the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah, and to enhance coordination and integration in all matters related to the housing services for pilgrims.

He emphasized to the investors and operators the necessity of providing a hospitality experience that enriches the journey of the pilgrims to the Sacred House of Allah, and rises to the national responsibility of caring for the guests of Allah and enabling them to perform their rituals with comfort and reassurance.



During the meeting, the Minister of Tourism announced the achievement of the target to increase the bed capacity in the hospitality sector in Mecca, affirming the success of the initiatives implemented by the ministry in this regard, including the launch of the "temporary accommodations" licensing service for housing pilgrims, and the service to increase the capacity of hospitality facilities in Mecca.

This year, the Ministry of Tourism is fully responsible for overseeing the housing sector for pilgrims in Mecca, having launched the "temporary accommodations" licensing service designated for housing pilgrims, which has contributed to adding more than 566,000 beds to the hospitality sector for pilgrims in Mecca, within a regulated framework and clear standards that enhance the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah and diversify their housing options.