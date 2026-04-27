عقد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، في الرياض اليوم، اجتماعاً ثنائياً مع رئيس الهيئة العامة للمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة والمناطق الحرة في سلطنة عمان قيس اليوسف، بحث تعزيز التعاون الصناعي، وتنمية الاستثمارات المشتركة بين البلدين الشقيقين.
وناقش الاجتماع سُبل تعزيز التعاون في مجالات المدن الصناعية، والمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة، إضافةً إلى تطوير الشراكات الإستراتيجية التي تعزّز التكامل الصناعي بين البلدين، بما يدعم سلاسل الإمداد الإقليمية ويعزز تنافسية الاقتصادين السعودي والعُماني.
وأكد الجانبان أهمية توسيع آفاق الشراكات الصناعية والاستثمارية، وتبادل الخبرات والتجارب في تطوير البنى التحتية الصناعية، وتمكين الاستثمارات النوعية في القطاعات الصناعية ذات الأولوية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات الرؤى الوطنية للبلدين، ويسهم في تحقيق التنمية الاقتصادية المستدامة، ويحقق المصالح المشتركة.
حضر الاجتماع الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية (مدن) ماجد بن رافد العرقوبي، والرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله السماري، ومساعد وزير الاستثمار الدكتور عبدالله بن علي الدبيخي، فيما حضره من الجانب العُماني نائب سفير سلطنة عمان لدى المملكة سيف الشملي.
ويأتي هذا الاجتماع في إطار تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان، وتطوير التعاون المشترك في القطاع الصناعي، بما يحقق مستهدفات التنمية الاقتصادية والتكامل الصناعي بين البلدين الشقيقين.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, held a bilateral meeting today in Riyadh with Qais Al-Yusuf, the Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in the Sultanate of Oman, to discuss enhancing industrial cooperation and developing joint investments between the two brotherly countries.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of industrial cities and special economic zones, in addition to developing strategic partnerships that promote industrial integration between the two countries, supporting regional supply chains and enhancing the competitiveness of the Saudi and Omani economies.
Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding the horizons of industrial and investment partnerships, exchanging experiences and practices in developing industrial infrastructure, and enabling quality investments in priority industrial sectors, in line with the national vision targets of both countries, contributing to sustainable economic development and achieving mutual interests.
The meeting was attended by the CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), Majid bin Rafeed Al-Arqoubi, the CEO of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Sumari, and the Assistant Minister of Investment, Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al-Dubikhi, while the Omani side was represented by the Deputy Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom, Saif Al-Shamli.
This meeting comes as part of efforts to enhance economic relations between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman and to develop joint cooperation in the industrial sector, achieving the targets of economic development and industrial integration between the two brotherly countries.