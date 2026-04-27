The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, held a bilateral meeting today in Riyadh with Qais Al-Yusuf, the Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in the Sultanate of Oman, to discuss enhancing industrial cooperation and developing joint investments between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of industrial cities and special economic zones, in addition to developing strategic partnerships that promote industrial integration between the two countries, supporting regional supply chains and enhancing the competitiveness of the Saudi and Omani economies.

Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding the horizons of industrial and investment partnerships, exchanging experiences and practices in developing industrial infrastructure, and enabling quality investments in priority industrial sectors, in line with the national vision targets of both countries, contributing to sustainable economic development and achieving mutual interests.



The meeting was attended by the CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), Majid bin Rafeed Al-Arqoubi, the CEO of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Sumari, and the Assistant Minister of Investment, Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al-Dubikhi, while the Omani side was represented by the Deputy Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom, Saif Al-Shamli.

This meeting comes as part of efforts to enhance economic relations between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman and to develop joint cooperation in the industrial sector, achieving the targets of economic development and industrial integration between the two brotherly countries.