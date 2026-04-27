عقد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، في الرياض اليوم، اجتماعاً ثنائياً مع رئيس الهيئة العامة للمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة والمناطق الحرة في سلطنة عمان قيس اليوسف، بحث تعزيز التعاون الصناعي، وتنمية الاستثمارات المشتركة بين البلدين الشقيقين.

وناقش الاجتماع سُبل تعزيز التعاون في مجالات المدن الصناعية، والمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة، إضافةً إلى تطوير الشراكات الإستراتيجية التي تعزّز التكامل الصناعي بين البلدين، بما يدعم سلاسل الإمداد الإقليمية ويعزز تنافسية الاقتصادين السعودي والعُماني.

وأكد الجانبان أهمية توسيع آفاق الشراكات الصناعية والاستثمارية، وتبادل الخبرات والتجارب في تطوير البنى التحتية الصناعية، وتمكين الاستثمارات النوعية في القطاعات الصناعية ذات الأولوية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات الرؤى الوطنية للبلدين، ويسهم في تحقيق التنمية الاقتصادية المستدامة، ويحقق المصالح المشتركة.

حضر الاجتماع الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية (مدن) ماجد بن رافد العرقوبي، والرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله السماري، ومساعد وزير الاستثمار الدكتور عبدالله بن علي الدبيخي، فيما حضره من الجانب العُماني نائب سفير سلطنة عمان لدى المملكة سيف الشملي.

ويأتي هذا الاجتماع في إطار تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان، وتطوير التعاون المشترك في القطاع الصناعي، بما يحقق مستهدفات التنمية الاقتصادية والتكامل الصناعي بين البلدين الشقيقين.